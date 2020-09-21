Mystery Plant: From bark to wood, this tree has a long, strong history

Our Mystery Plant is a hickory, a species that Andrew Jackson must have known, occurring commonly near his birthplace in Lancaster County, South Carolina, and over much of Tennessee, where he spent a lot of time. It is fairly widespread elsewhere in the eastern U.S., from the upper Midwest down to Texas and well into New England. (It’s not in Florida.)

From New Jersey to Georgia, it is mostly a piedmont and mountain plant, so you don’t see it often near the coast. This tree grows on a variety of upland habitats, including rich slopes and ravines. It is a handsome tree, commonly with a narrow crown, sometimes attaining a height of 100 feet. The wood of this tree is hard and durable, and was used historically for mine-shaft supports, wagon-wheel spokes and all manner of tool handles. And, of course, its wood is prized for use in smoking meat.

Otherwise, it remains a valuable timber tree, and is even grown for such in Europe. Its leaves typically bear five large, football- or somewhat diamond-shaped leaflets, which are a bit hairy on the lower surface. Its ripe fruits are nearly spherical, with a very thick husk. The husk splits apart completely, revealing a hard, relatively thin-shelled kernel, pale and tan, shiny and smooth, at the end of which is a short, pointed “snout.” The nuts are edible, and sweet, although a bit of work to extract from the shell.