Gardening: Meadows reward patience with benefits of habitat and wonder

These days, with everyone locked in, I have loved seeing all the landscaping that is going on. There are all sorts of planting, clipping, mulching and mowing going on out there. But, woe to that one house on the block that has the overgrown unmown lawn.
Or, maybe, that isn’t such a bad thing.
We know that maintained turf areas are virtual dead zones in the garden. Stripping a space of variety and diversity, and also the compaction caused by weekly mowing, creates an area that is lacking in the microscopic soil species that are necessary for a well-balanced garden. The type of garden that supports the environment and wildlife in an area.
Turf is great for areas with heavy traffic, and it beautifully sets off and visually connects the different gardens beds found in the average home landscape. But you probably don’t really need to be maintaining huge expanses of grass. Maybe, if you have a larger area in full sun, you might like to try a meadow garden instead.
Now, I want to be clear. the best meadows are not created by just stopping your mowing program. Also, understand that, starting out, they can be a bit difficult to get established. So, start with a good plan, and then be prepared to fuss over them a good bit for the first three to five years. Here in the eastern United States, a meadow is considered the first phase of a forest. We have many species, both native and introduced,, that would love to take over your open space.
The second point is that our common turfgrass species are not appropriate for meadow use. They grow and spread through underground runners, which create thick mats, making it difficult for flower seeds to penetrate. Instead, use clump forming varieties, such as fescues, sorghum, bluestems, dropseeds or panicums.
Next, Nature abhors a vacuum, and any bare dirt will be quickly covered with those aggressive plants I mentioned above. So, never leave bare dirt when you are starting any new garden space.
And last, neighbors abhor seemingly unmaintained areas. They quickly envision snakes, rabid wild animals and plummeting home values. So, make your meadow look deliberate. Mow around the outside edges or pathways within it, create borders for it, or even put up signs if you have to. But make sure it is obvious that you are doing this on purpose. Also check your local ordinances for laws against unmown areas.
The best meadows I have seen started by killing off all the existing grass. Add a layer of 2 to 3 inches of compost to the area. Then lay out your plants. I usually use several colors of marking paint to actually draw out overlapping areas throughout the space so that I can lay out plants and spread colors and grasses evenly across the area. Now comes the fun of planting.
I prefer to use plugs for the grasses and perennials. These can be purchased in flats of 50 or more and are pretty reasonably priced. You can get a wide variety from mail order, and there are a number of companies that cater commonly to meadow plantings. I am not a purist and don’t mind some non-native plants. But in a space like this, I do want the majority to be plants that are indigenous to the area.
Once the plugs are in the ground, over-seed the entire area, even the perennial areas, with lots and lots of annual and biennial seeds. Then lay out sprinklers and keep the space damp until seeds start to germinate.
The annuals will flower and give you something to look at the first year. The biennials will produce leaves this year, and next year they also will produce flowers. By the third year, the grasses and perennials will have started filling in the spaces. But while you are waiting for the perennials, the annuals and biennials will fill any bare ground so Nature doesn’t feel like she needs to step in to help. They also will reseed themselves each year, continuing to keep bare patches populated in subsequent years, but also creating wonderful plant combinations you never could have made happen on purpose.
You will need to water the area at least through the first year while things are getting established. You also will need to comb the area pretty aggressively to keep any weeds from getting a foothold. Unplanned seedlings will show up. Some can be left, as they will add interest to the space, but anything invasive must be removed as quickly as possible.
You also will want to plan to mow or burn it off each year in late winter or early spring. This will help keep dead foliage from turning into a tangled mess over time. And also will discourage many invasives as the planting ages.
I had a meadow in my last home and, each summer, I had a pair of king birds that nested nearby. There was a post on which the parents would perch. Taking turns, they would fly out over the meadow, snatch up a bug, return to the perch, thwack the bug on the post to kill it, and then take it to waiting babies. Hour after hour they were at it — always flying to the meadow, never to the lawn, to forage.
Meadows are work the first few years. But once they are established and filled in, they are a beautiful, ever-changing source of unending wonder and beauty. They create wonderful habitat for birds and wildlife, and are far more beneficial to the local ecology. All in all, they are well worth the work.
