Monticello presents the Summer’s End Open House at The Center for Historic Plants with tastings and plant sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. monticello.org. (434) 984-9800.

Piedmont Master Gardeners presents a virtual Garden Basics Workshop, “Year-Round Garden Beauty with Bulbs,” from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 19. Register at https:// piedmontmastergardeners.org/events.

