Gardening events for Sept. 1
• Piedmont Master Gardeners presents the virtual Garden Basics Workshop “Year-Round Beauty with Bulbs” from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 19. Register by Sept. 14 at piedmontmastergardeners.org. (434) 872-4580.

• Urban Agriculture Collective seeks volunteers to work on the garden at Jackson-Via Elementary School from 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 15. Details at https://cultivatecharlottesville.org.

• Virginia Cooperative Extension offers numerous online resources and virtual education events for the home gardener. https://ext.vt.edu/lawn-garden.html.

