I’ve had the same favorite summer fruit dish for years: an unadorned bowl of blueberries, white grapes and mandarin orange slices.
Nothing poured or sprinkled on; just a fresh, juicy combination of tart and sweet flavors and cheerful colors. It goes just as well with spicy boneless chicken thighs that you’ve moved straight from the grill onto a bed of fresh greens as with a simple lunch of bread and cheese.
Is there a recipe that you look forward to eating or serving every blueberry season?
If you’re missing your great-aunt’s blueberry cobbler or your dad’s homemade blueberry syrup for Saturday morning pancakes, technology offers you opportunities to bond over those recipes and express your appreciation at the same time. Call your great-aunt or FaceTime your father right from the kitchen and ask the people you love to walk you through your favorite recipes. Tell the pandemic to take a hike for a little while, invest some time in yourself and enjoy the precious ways in which food can connect us to the people we love and the memories we cherish.
The familiar stacks of plastic berry boxes have been in plentiful supply in local stores lately, which is a refreshing sight indeed for shoppers weary of empty shelves. Take advantage of the seasonal price break and fragrant freshness to see how many ways you can use blueberries before their moment fades and the prices creep back up.
Blueberries are rich in vitamin C and fiber, and they can make welcome additions to any meal, starting with breakfast. An easy blueberry syrup tastes even better when you tuck a few fresh blueberries in the pancake batter.
Many flours, yeasts and other baking ingredients have been hard to find in recent months, but pancake mixes often still can be found on shelves. Popular baking mixes also boast pancake recipes right on the box. Look for can’t-be-easier packaging in plastic jugs inviting you to add water, shake to mix and pour the mixed batter into your pan or onto your griddle surface.
If you’re still finding your way around the kitchen during the pandemic, breakfast is a good meal to start experimenting with; begin building your repertoire of dishes you feel great about cooking now, during blueberry season, by mastering pancakes and blueberry muffins. There’s nothing wrong with starting with a mix and tinkering with flavorful additions to make it your own. You may be so pleased with the results that you’ll want to branch out and try some recipes from scratch.
Blueberries also make great smoothies, which are worth making at home so you can control the amount of sugar they contain. Unfortunately, some commercially prepared smoothies and other delights featuring blueberries and similarly healthy fruits are so sugared up that you’ll be cutting back the rest of the day. Whirling your own custom smoothies in the blender gives you the power to use stevia instead, or another sweetener of your choice — and the more time you spend this season eating blueberries plain, the more you’ll appreciate their own inherent sweetness without feeling the need to overembellish it.
Baking your own blueberry muffins also gives you the opportunity to step back from overdoing sugar. Many online recipes offer healthy options, such as adding applesauce or bananas to the mix.
Part of the fun of blueberries is the way they elevate even the simplest fare. If you’re keeping breakfast simple, a handful of blueberries can boost the nutritional profile of any bowl of cereal or oatmeal. Another handful on top of a bowl of vanilla ice cream or a slice of pound cake from your grandmother’s recipe is an easy and elegant way to end the day.
Some blueberry recipes are so simple they don’t really count as recipes. If you’ve already been making fresh lemonade this summer, try it with blueberry ice cubes.
Fill ice cube trays with whole and smashed blueberries, a few crushed mint leaves and water. As they melt, the cubes will add a swirl of inky color and vivid flavor. Think of making a few trays of ice cubes next time you’re trying to use the last few berries in a box, or when you have a few crushed ones that have lost their cosmetic appeal; it’s a delicious way to prevent food waste. Keep a tray on hand for when the grownups are kicking back with a pitcher of sangria.
And if you’re a limeade fan — truly an underappreciated summer beverage and vitamin C delivery system — you owe it to yourself to experiment with both blueberry and raspberry ice cubes.
