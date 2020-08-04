Have you ever heard of a “bulge pot?” I had not, until I visited an antique store in New England many years ago. Of course, I had to have one, and I purchased a pretty tall blue ceramic pot. It was designated a bean pot with a ceramic column in the center. The column, which provides additional heat, helps cook the ingredients in the center of the pot. Perfect for baked beans. These types of pots also are available in modern local kitchenware stores.
So, let’s wander back into some interesting items of American food history. It’s an armchair journey, and one where we do not have to wear a mask.
In addition to the bulge pot, I want to acquaint you with funeral cookies. Yes, they were edible, but more of a symbol, I think.
“Bulge pot” was the commercial term used by 19th-century foundries for large, cylindrical stewpots. In the 1800s, many of these pots were sold as accessories with iron cookstoves. New England and mid-Atlantic potteries specialized in bulge pots. However, the users of these pots, the home cooks, called them “stew pots.”
These bulge pots came in many sizes — from 1 to 2 gallons — and had lids to match. Each also came with a set of user instructions. It was advised that a new pot be filled with cold water and gradually heated — then cooled down and heated again. This exercise toughened the pot. The instructions also advised that a handful of rye or wheat bran thrown in while the water is boiling would preserve the glaze, so that it will not be destroyed by acid or salt.
The method of cooking in stew pots was quite simple. The pot was filled with ingredients, the lid was put tightly in place, and then the pot was set down in the hot hearth to simmer. Sometimes, the stew pot was placed on a trivet into another pot, with hot water surrounding it up to the neck of the pot. The water produced steam, which cooked the food.
Stew pots were used not just for cooking, but also for storing fat for the griddle, as containers for homemade yeast and even as cookie jars.
When domestic cooking shifted to the cookstove, many of the earthenware stew pots could not withstand the intense heat. Thus, it was necessary to translate this utensil into cast iron. The iron bulge pot was more highly valued by cooks because the surface of the iron became smooth with use.
Sometime in the late 1800s, everyday American cookery became defined as to what came in tin cans (and probably still is). What came in cans and what one could do with cans after they were used became an item of conversation. Whole dinners, even meat, came in cans.
Also in the late 1800s, there was a great interest in all things American, especially those relating to the 100th anniversary of American independence.
In 1884, Lafcadio Hearn, a well-known writer at the time, published a book about American cookery. Soon, other cookbook authors were focusing on original American recipes and eating habits. And, there have been some strange ones.
To me, the funeral cookie always has been a strange item of American food. Funeral entertainments, like militia fairs, were given considerable importance in colonial America.
By the late 18th century, in the small rural communities of the eastern United States, the custom of lavish dining at the house of mourning, or at a nearby tavern, had become firmly established. While the feasting varied from region to region and from one religious denomination to another, there were certain features that linked them together. The most significant was the funeral token or cookie.
Funeral tokens assumed many forms. In New England, gifts of white mourning gloves were common from the 17th century on. Elsewhere, the token might consist of a broadside sermon, a copy of the hymn sung at the graveside or a pamphlet on salvation. However, the most welcome token was the funeral biscuit. Because it was decorated with highly symbolic motifs, the funeral biscuit has become regarded as folk art.
Although historical references to funeral biscuits and the carved wooden stamps to make them have been rather skimpy, they were an important part of life in the 1700s. The most obvious person to make these biscuits was the wife of the minister, since funerals were her husband’s work. However, the wife of the coffinmaker also might bake them.
Special wooden molds were created to shape and emboss these cookies. The most popular of all motifs on funeral cookies was the heart. The heart is also the most ancient of decorations found in funeral cookery, even predating Christianity. Other designs might include a cherub, symbolizing the spirit of the deceased rising to heaven.
The biscuit dough was molded into the carved design on a round wooden surface. It was then neatly trimmed, and removed or baking. Nineteenth-century flower books provided inspiration for designs.
In larger cities, such as Philadelphia, where there was a thriving biscuit (cookie) trade, some bakers specialized in funeral cookery. They usually could depend on a steady flow of business, and they had access to first-rate woodcarvers.
A rare Philadelphia mold from about 1785 depicts three plumes. (Incidentally, these funeral cookie molds are almost priceless, if you can find them.) The plumes do not refer to the Prince of Wales, but the black plumes decorating the corners of a hearse and worn by the horses pulling it. Another mold from the same time period depicts an elaborately carved rooster. It is a symbol of resurrection and a popular motif on early American funeral biscuits.
The oldest known American funeral-biscuit recipe is one found in 1702 in a household memorandum book belonging to Samuel Nutt, a Pennsylvania iron maker. Funeral biscuits were hard cookies, spiced with ginger.
Eventually, the rose displaced most of the other motifs on funeral cookies. The rose was a symbol of hope and renewal that also was used as a New Year’s symbol.
However, funeral feasting was gradually reorganized. Thus, by the late 19th century, the funeral cookie was replaced by multitudes of bake-sale goods — from scripture cake to divinity fudge. The rose became the symbol of the new year and of good things to come.
So, let’s all focus on the rose — and hope this pandemic ends soon.
