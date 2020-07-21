Are you tired of this “stay at home” time? I am, and I want to go somewhere — almost anywhere. But where? Overseas? No. Don’t want to get on an airplane. Are the hotels and resorts in this country open?
The best thing, at the moment, is to stay home. So let’s take a culinary trip or two and explore our diverse American cuisine. I want strictly American foods, and one of the best places to find them is in the Southwest.
Southwest cuisine is cheerful and upbeat. It has assertive flavors and bright colors, which were brought to the region by Spanish, Mexican and Anglo settlers, and integrated into Native American foods.
While each of the new ethnic groups brought specific dishes, these had to be integrated into the region’s existing cookery. Crops unknown to the Spanish settlers — corn, squash and beans — became the basis of Southwest cookery. In turn, the Spanish brought the seedlings of previously unknown fruit trees, and received the chili pepper in return.
While the new settlers may not have found the types of food they left behind, there was no shortage of food. They wrote about wild turkeys and quail being abundant. Wild hogs and buffalo provided meat on the prairie. During the 1700s, it is estimated that 60 million buffalo roamed freely on the prairie and served as the basic diet of the settlers.
Different ethnic settlers exerted their culinary influence in different areas of the Southwest. They were not all Mexicans and ex-soldiers of the Civil War. The Acadians and settlers from Louisiana were an important force in East Texas. Thus, it is not uncommon to find tacos served with shredded cabbage instead of lettuce in the area around San Antonio. Today, distinctions between cuisines of the Southwest have blurred.
One constant, regardless of meats or seasonings, in Southwestern foods is the barbecue. This is the method of meat cooking, over low heat, and was used by Indian tribes from Canada to the pampas of South America.
The most important Indian presence in the development of Southwest cooking was that of the Pueblo tribes. The Pueblo Indians, living in about 30 towns in New Mexico and Arizona, number about 10,000 today. They achieved a way of life that has been called the highest among Indians in what is today the United States. The Southwest is scattered with the remains of their sturdy communal dwellings, their elaborate irrigation project and their artistic style.
The backbone of Southwester cuisine is corn, supplemented by beans and chilies, and squash and tomatoes for taste. The gathering of corn is still celebrated by the Hopi, the Pueblo tribe of Arizona, at Niman. Corn is the basis of piki, the brittle Indian bread that is the predecessor of the tortilla.
Tortillas, the bread of the Southwest, were an Indian invention. The Indians heated whole corn grains in water containing a little dissolved lime to make the skins come off. Then, they ground the softened kernels into a smooth dough, called mesa, which the women tossed and patted into thin cakes.
The Indians use of meat was rather quirky. Before their habits were changed by European influence, the Indians only ate the organs of the animals they hunted for food, and left the meat and muscles for predatory animals.
The Pueblo tribes used blue corn more often than the other brightly colored species they raised. They had a fascination with the color blue. Anthropologists credit this with the worship of the blue sky. The Indian heritage is a great part of Southwest taste, but in Texas, it is secondary to other influences.
The food in Texas is as varied as the topography. Even within the state, dishes vary according to the local proportion of Spanish and Mexican settlers. While the Mexicans used native chilies and flavorings, spices such as cumin were a prize possession. At one time spices were locked in the governor’s palace to remain in the possession of the most powerful person.
Some of the best Southwest cooking comes from east Texas, where ranchers from the South had migrated after the Civil War. Thus, the use of chilies worked its way into typically Anglo dishes such as cornbread and even potato salad.
Typically, however, Texas food is associated with chili con carne. In San Antonio, where the dish most likely originated, “chili queens” and their pots used to appear daily in the Military Plaza after the merchants vacated the spaces for the day. The state health department put an end to the chili queens and the tamale vendors after World War II. The first chili cook-off was staged in 1967. All chili con carne recipes are a mixture of Mexican spices and the European tradition of long-simmered stews.
Along with chili, another Texas specialty that has gained popularity is the fajita. It is traditionally made with skirt steak that is marinated and then grilled with onions and chilies. While fajitas might be considered a variation of the Mexican taco al carbon, grilled steak wrapped in tortillas is a U.S. version of a variety of Mexican tortilla specialties.
Equally distinctive as Texas cookery are dishes native to New Mexico. Spaniards moving north from Mexico settled in the domain of Pueblo Indians, in New Mexico. They began to establish outposts after the first forays along the Rio Grande. A century later, 1,500 colonists immigrated to Santa Fe. They established fruit orchards, as well as vineyards.
While the dishes of New Mexican kitchens are basically Spanish, they are more closely aligned with Mexican and Indian foods. Over the years, the people who settled New Mexico adopted the Indians’ buttery pinon nuts, using them in pastries. They also adopted sopaipillas, puffy pieces of fried dough. Another specialty of New Mexico is posole, a pork stew enlivened with chilies.
In the New Mexican version of chili, the meat is simmered in a sauce made of the same chilies that form the decorative wreaths that hang outside the houses to dry. They are kept in a dark place until the peppers show spots of orange. Then, they are tied into strings and placed in the brilliant sun. After three weeks, the chilies are dry, crimson red and ready to use. These chilies are used in almost all chili dishes in New Mexico.
Another prominent part of New Mexico cooking is the use of slate-blue cornmeal. It is prominent in the area around Sana Fe. Blue corn tortillas are more delicate than their yellow counterparts.
I could go on and on talking about Southwestern foods, the beauty of the land and the history of its people, but I am about to cry. Writing this has made me homesick. Allan and I lived in Las Cruces, New Mexico, for eight years. We built a gorgeous house with a pool and a view of the mountains. Unfortunately, Allan’s need for good doctors brought us back to Charlottesville. He passed away a year later, leaving me with memories of a very different part of the country.
I am thinking of taking a car trip back to the Southwest in the late summer. Save some chilies for me.
