Buzz Bites: Books, a new restaurant, a seafood fest and more

This week’s Buzz Bites will begin with a novel kind of food delivery during the pandemic.

Book Baskets is addressing the hunger for good books through a partnership with Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry. Curbside distribution of prepackaged groceries to nourish local families is providing a way to get board books, picture books, chapter books and other reading materials into the hands of children who may not have much to read at home.

Since St. Patrick’s Day, Loaves & Fishes has given more than 800,000 pounds of healthy food to 21,000 people. And starting in July, Loaves & Fishes has given Book Baskets team members permission to hand out books during its thrice-weekly curbside grocery pickups. Book Baskets volunteers wearing masks and gloves wheel a book cart from car to car and offer age-appropriate books to the children and grandchildren who accompany the drivers — or wait for them at home. Distributing books at a rate of two per child, the program has given away about 200 books during each grocery pickup.