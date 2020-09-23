Buzz Bites: Books, a new restaurant, a seafood fest and more

This week’s Buzz Bites will begin with a novel kind of food delivery during the pandemic.
Book Baskets is addressing the hunger for good books through a partnership with Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry. Curbside distribution of prepackaged groceries to nourish local families is providing a way to get board books, picture books, chapter books and other reading materials into the hands of children who may not have much to read at home.
Since St. Patrick’s Day, Loaves & Fishes has given more than 800,000 pounds of healthy food to 21,000 people. And starting in July, Loaves & Fishes has given Book Baskets team members permission to hand out books during its thrice-weekly curbside grocery pickups. Book Baskets volunteers wearing masks and gloves wheel a book cart from car to car and offer age-appropriate books to the children and grandchildren who accompany the drivers — or wait for them at home. Distributing books at a rate of two per child, the program has given away about 200 books during each grocery pickup.
The partnership makes it possible for the Book Baskets program to make sure local children have their own books to read at a time when pandemic precautions have ended most of its usual means of distributing books during the summer. Learn more about the program at bookbaskets.org. And to learn more about Loaves & Fishes and its efforts to feed local families, go to cvilleloaves.org.
New restaurant
Passiflora, Champion Hospitality Group’s newest restaurant, has opened in the former Commonwealth Restaurant and Skybar space at 422 E. Main St. on the Downtown Mall. Bearing the Latin name for passion flower, the new venture offers a small-plates menu inspired by Baja-Mediterranean flavors. Upstairs, there’s a tropical-themed lounge with special appeal to rum fans.
Look for a combination of limited indoor and outdoor seating to help ensure proper social distancing during the pandemic.
Phil Gerringer is head chef, and Drew Kuechler, formerly of The Fitzroy, is the bar manager. Lizzy Hood, formerly of Eleven Madison Park in New York City and recently of Potter’s Craft Cider, is serving as general manager.
Seafood Saturday
Oysters and grilled crab cakes from Nomini Bay Oyster Ranch will be featured when DuCard Vineyards presents its Seafood Saturday event from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. Raw, steamed and grilled oysters, including oysters grilled with toppings, will be offered.
Fresh seafood and fellowship aren’t the only attractions. Music will be served up by South Canal Street from 1 to 5 p.m. Expect popular music from the 1950s to the 1970s, including Motown favorites and tunes by The Beatles, Eagles and Chicago, among other bands.
Get tickets for $15 at the gate or for $10 in advance at ducardvineyards.com.
Gingerbread for beer lovers
Fans are getting an early start on savoring pumpkin spice flavors this season because, well, 2020. But what if you’re more of a gingerbread aficionado? If you can’t wait until the holiday season for the comfort of locally sourced ginger and wildflower honey flavors, you’re in luck, because Richmond’s Hardywood Park Craft Brewery is presenting a special set of a dozen members of its Gingerbread Stout family.
GBS: The Complete Set includes unique beers and a commemorative handcrafted TreeCycled ornament. Look for two 16-ounce cans of The Original Gingerbread Stout, two 16-ounce cans of Christmas Morning, two 16-ounce cans of Christmas Pancakes, two 16-ounce cans of Gingerbread Porter, two 16-ounce cans of Fluffy GBS, two 16-ounce cans of Frosty GBS, one 750 ml corked and caged bottle of Kentucky Christmas Morning, one 750 ml corked and caged bottle of Bourbon Barrel Caliente GBS, one 750 ml corked and caged bottle of 2020 GBS Barrel Blend, one 750 ml corked and caged bottle of Christmas Island and one 750 ml corked and caged bottle of Rum Barrel Aged Frosty GBS. Several of these libations are exclusive to the GBS Complete Set.
Local delivery and statewide shipping options are offered for the first time. Be sure to order soon, because there’s a limit of three sets per customer. Learn more at hardywood.com/2020-gbs- release-schedule.
Virtual Heritage Harvest Festival
It’s not too early to make reservations online for this year’s virtual version of the Heritage Harvest Festival, which begins at 7 p.m. Oct. 6 with “The Earth in Her Hands: Women in the World of Plants Growing a Better Tomorrow.” The online event will feature author and “Cultivating Place” podcast host Jennifer Jewell; Peggy Cornett, Monticello’s curator of plants; and Ira Wallace, co-founder of HHF and Southern Exposure Seed Exchange lead team member. The event is $25.
Head to heritageharvestfestival.com for a ticket bundle and other options. Register early to make sure that you can get your hands on any materials or ingredients required for the workshops or events you select; any lists or other details you’l need will be provided when you sign up.
