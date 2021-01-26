Travel cookbooks bring the world to your table

With her Central Asian travels on hold, author Caroline Eden has been making more modest trips, to buy fresh curry leaves and other ingredients at a shop by the largest mosque in Edinburgh, Scotland. Her new book, "Red Sands: Reportage and Recipes Through Central Asia, from Hinterland to Heartland," which slips recipes into keenly observed travelogue, goes farther afield, through kitchens and cafes from Kazakhstan to Tajikistan. The book invites you to cook, and eat, in her footsteps.

Yes, you can order takeout, if you're lucky enough to live near such culinary wealth. But the step-by-step process of cooking, like that of checking in at a familiar airport, offers comforting ritual on your way toward an unfamiliar gastronomic destination. Chop onions, crush garlic and roll dough into runway-smooth sheets: If you're making Eden's recipe for the open-spiraled pumpkin dumplings called khunon, which the author first tasted in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, the familiar motions lead somewhere transporting.

Fortunately for travelers dreaming of faraway meals, Eden and Lee's titles are just two in a truly great year for cookbooks. Here are a few standouts:

"Coconut & Sambal" by Lara Lee