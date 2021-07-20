TikTok pasta chips are viral. But are they good?

Any regular social media user has likely seen the #pastachips trend by now. For the uninformed, pasta chips are precisely what they sound like: pasta that has been fried until crisp. It’s also tossed with various seasonings and used as a mechanism for dipping marinara, whipped feta and more. On TikTok alone, the hashtag had garnered 581.9 million views the last time I checked. Reviews have been a mix of positive and negative, so we had to try it for ourselves to issue a verdict.

Pasta chips are made by first boiling the noodles until al dente and then frying them in an air fryer or on the stovetop. (Some TikTok users say you also can bake them.) “I’ve been on TikTok for almost two years and I’ve tried so many trends,” Yumna Jawad, the blogger behind @feelgoodfoodie who got 23.4 million views of her pasta chips video, told “Good Morning America.” “This one may be one of the most fascinating ones because you are essentially taking something crunchy, making it soft and then making it crunchy again.” (I’m not sure if “crunchy” is the best descriptor for uncooked dry pasta.)