The popcorn salad behind all that online hype

Having actually made the recipe, I kind of liked it — at least enough to eat a bowl for lunch instead of immediately throwing it in the trash (as some reactions suggested). I couldn’t find popcorn seasoning at the store, opted for shredded cheese as the other recipes suggested, and I don’t think the cheese needed to be there.

The popcorn was mostly filler, perhaps devised as an inventive, cheap way to stretch a dish in leaner times. I enjoyed the crunch from the vegetables, which provided much-needed texture as the popcorn softened in the salad dressing. Some people love that crispy-gone-soggy texture — “The texture of the popcorn in this salad is so weirdly good, I just can’t get enough of it,” Yeh said — but for those who don’t, the salad needs to be consumed almost immediately, before it starts to deteriorate.

Would I make it again? Probably not. Would I eat it again? It wouldn’t be my first choice, but I also wouldn’t refuse it if I were hungry and there weren’t many other options.

Nonetheless, I couldn’t help but feel sympathy toward Yeh when I saw the vitriolic response. And I ended up thinking less about popcorn salad and more about the often dog-eat-dog state of social media discourse around food. I wish people would more carefully consider their assumptions before making a value judgment — something I constantly try to remind myself of, too. The next time someone shares a recipe that doesn’t seem to be your cup of tea, maybe don’t knock it ‘til you’ve tried it, or at least try to stay constructive in the public domain. That’s what I’m going to do.