Thaw inspiring: How to defrost foods safely

Count me among the people who pat themselves on the back when they carefully pack away food in the freezer, knowing there's something to cook and eat in the future. That, my friends, is only half the battle.

Of course, there's the whole issue of remembering what's actually in there (I've been trying to track our inventory on a magnetic whiteboard, at least when my son isn't insisting on taking it down to write on). But you also need to figure out when and how to thaw it, and that can often be the one thing that tips the scales from timely convenience to time-consuming roadblock. Or worse.

"You want to defrost food the safe way," said Shauna Henley, a family and consumer sciences educator at the University of Maryland Extension who has a doctorate in biology with a focus on consumer food safety issues. "It's basically to prevent potential foodborne illness or food poisoning."

So how do you ensure your defrosted food is safe and satisfying? Read on.

Meat

This is the one to really pay attention to and the category with the largest potential for foodborne illness if not handled properly. Pathogens thrive at temperatures between 40 and 140 degrees, so your goal is to keep the food out of what is often referred to as "the danger zone."