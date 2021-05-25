Subtle flavors of corn enliven vegan pozole verde

Pozole verde, the pre-Columbian chile-laden stew, starts with corn. A symbol of life and prosperity in ancient cultures, corn is "undoubtedly the most defining food crop in the history of the Americas," chef and baker Roxana Jullapat writes in her new cookbook, "Mother Grains: Recipes for the Grain Revolution."

"There is this idea, I think, in a lot of people's heads in this country, that all corn is bad," said Jullapat, a co-owner of the Los Angeles cafe and bakery Friends & Family. "But like every food, you have to go back to the source. You have to go back to the grain, to the farm, to the grower."

It's true that most North American-grown commodity corn — subsidized, modified and fortified — is a far cry from the nutritious cobs that sustained Mayan, Inca and Aztec civilizations for centuries. But it's also true that you can still find the good stuff. "And it's important to go looking for it," Jullapat said, "because if cooks ask stores, stores will ask purveyors, who will ask growers. It starts a chain of demand that can keep these grains alive."

"Mother Grains" is far more than a book of recipes for cooking and baking. It's a call to action.