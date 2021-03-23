Stalking spring's best asparagus

Yellowing, pockmarks or shriveling are indications that the asparagus is older. Berens says to look for bunches with stalks that are about the same size. Not only does that mean they'll cook at a similar rate, but also, at least at the farmers market, that the producer cares enough about the produce to sort it thoughtfully.

In "The New Vegetarian Cooking for Everyone," Deborah Madison said to look at the tips, too. They should be "closed and compact, appearing neither excessively dry nor damp."

When you get home from shopping, Madison said, immediately remove any rubber bands or wires holding the bunch together. Separating the stalks discourages the release of moisture, preventing rotting.

In an ideal world, you'd use asparagus as soon as you bring it home. If you're not, my preferred method for storing asparagus in the refrigerator is standing it in a bit of water inside a quart-size deli container. That allows for the stalks to continue absorbing water without drying out, Berens says. If space is tight, you can also pop the asparagus into a sealed plastic bag in the vegetable bin and use it within a few days.

Trimming