Ruffled pasta shapes up great meal with lemony tuna and black olives

“Every thing must have a beginning ... and that beginning must be linked to something that went before ... It must be humbly admitted, does not consist in creating out of void, but out of chaos,” Mary Shelley wrote in the preface to the 1831 edition of “Frankenstein; or The Modern Prometheus Invention,” her most notable work.

There are between 300 and 400 unique shapes of Italian pasta, mimicking everyday objects such as belly buttons and sea shells and clouds, but until this spring, there was not one called cascatelli.

Adapted from the Italian cascatelle, for “waterfalls,” the new shape is the brainchild of Dan Pashman, the creator and host of “The Sporkful,” an award-winning podcast that celebrated its 10th year in 2020. Fans of the show know Pashman as an especially opinionated journalist who is prone to bouts of laughter, usually at his own expense, and the occasional dad joke.

As he tells it in a five-part series on the podcast, Pashman first started thinking about creating a pasta shape three years ago. Especially at first, pretty much everyone thought he was nuts, including his kids, who, though excited to be test tasters, pointed out that he seemed to be living in a dreamland.