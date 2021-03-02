No-Cook Cooking: When your dining needs benefit from safety — and numbers

Every time I crave a hot breakfast biscuit that’s crispy on the outside, tender on the inside and packed with fluffy scrambled eggs and melting cheese, I’m reminded of the year with the Lent support group.
When I decided to give up indulgent fast-food breakfasts for Lent one year, I was all but guaranteed success, because two of my work buddies were rooting for me.
They also had plans for 40-day commitments. Kate wanted to break free from bacon cheeseburgers. Mary Alice chose to cut out chocolate. Before we knew it, we’d made a pact to support each other in spiritual discipline while leaning on the built-in accountability factor of friendship.
Each of us succeeded, which meant Easter Monday was a feast day. I brought each of us a fast-food breakfast to start the workday. Kate treated all three of us to bacon cheeseburgers for lunch. And Mary Alice brought us not just any chocolate, but the decadent good stuff. And my resolve stuck; a fast-food breakfast is a rare and mindfully appreciated treat these days.
The accountability that friends provide can be harder to come by during these days of social distancing, but if you’re trying to make significant dietary changes, it may be worth the extra effort. Zoom, FaceTime and other conveniences can help you stick to your resolve, whether you’re hoping to lose a few pounds, straighten out some blood work or simply cook more at home.
For many No-Cook Cooking cooks, that last one is looming, because we’re all wondering what 2022 will look like. When the pandemic is over at last, will we stick to cooking most meals at home, or will we slip back into too-frequent-takeout madness? How many of the new habits we’ve established in the past year will thrive when old temptations return?
The good news is that if convenience can get us into bad habits, convenience also can come to the rescue. Whatever may threaten to knock you off the wagon, there’s an app for that.
Maybe you’re tired of serving the same handful of weeknight chicken recipes and you’re hoping to build your entrée repertoire to escape boredom. Take a page from Greene County Library’s playbook and team up virtually with your friends to explore new cuisines from around the world.
The next virtual Cookbook Bookclub meeting is at 6 p.m. March 10. Go to jmrl.org to register for the event, which will focus on the food of Sicily. Once you sign up, you’ll receive emailed instructions for joining the Zoom fun. Each month, you’ll get to try out recipes from cuisines you might not have explored before.
The experience will serve as a timely reminder that the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library branch near you will have all kinds of cookbooks available to check out. At a time when travel still seems like a distant dream, your library card is your free ticket to new discoveries. If you’re considering a trendy diet, but you want to vet the nutritional facts first, doing your due diligence in advance just got easier.
If some family members are joining you on a new eating plan or diet, meeting up regularly on Zoom can help you follow it faithfully. Schedule a weekly Zoom meeting so your grill-master brother can share his new tips for keto-friendly cookouts and your sister can describe the successful changes she has made to her workouts.
Diving into a diet with family members may not be for everyone, because these are the people who know your strengths and weaknesses better than anyone — and accountability will be absolutely real. Then again, your success will feel even more meaningful — and that next breakfast biscuit will taste better than you’d ever imagined.