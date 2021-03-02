No-Cook Cooking: When your dining needs benefit from safety — and numbers

For many No-Cook Cooking cooks, that last one is looming, because we’re all wondering what 2022 will look like. When the pandemic is over at last, will we stick to cooking most meals at home, or will we slip back into too-frequent-takeout madness? How many of the new habits we’ve established in the past year will thrive when old temptations return?

The good news is that if convenience can get us into bad habits, convenience also can come to the rescue. Whatever may threaten to knock you off the wagon, there’s an app for that.

Maybe you’re tired of serving the same handful of weeknight chicken recipes and you’re hoping to build your entrée repertoire to escape boredom. Take a page from Greene County Library’s playbook and team up virtually with your friends to explore new cuisines from around the world.

The next virtual Cookbook Bookclub meeting is at 6 p.m. March 10. Go to jmrl.org to register for the event, which will focus on the food of Sicily. Once you sign up, you’ll receive emailed instructions for joining the Zoom fun. Each month, you’ll get to try out recipes from cuisines you might not have explored before.