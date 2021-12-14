No-Cook Cooking: When peppermint bark is the best bite

Keep an eye out for candy canes when you're at the grocery store, because there's always room in the No-Cook Cooking pantry for the holiday season's most iconic sweet.
In addition to having enough to tuck into stockings and hang on the tree, you'll want to have a box or two on hand to add the frosty zing of peppermint to your holiday chocolate consumption, because peppermint and chocolate go together like lessons and carols, or Elf on the Shelf and humorous top-this situation photos.
And if you love holiday festivities even more when you don't have to spend much time in the kitchen to make them special, pick up a bottle of peppermint extract and multiple bags of chocolate chips. If you don't have parchment paper in your pantry, look in the grocery aisle where aluminum foil and plastic wrap live; it's a good time to make the acquaintance of a versatile and practical tool you'll find yourself reaching for again. While you're in that aisle, keep an eye out for plastic storage boxes or bags decorated for holiday giving, because this treat is beautiful enough to share with folks on your gift list.
Peppermint bark is one of the easiest candies there is. There's no need to fuss with fragile candy thermometers, and the only thing that shatters is completely under your control. Once you get the hang of it, peppermint bark is a fun recipe to work on with younger family members, and it lends itself to all kinds of delicious variations.
Place some candy canes in a zippered plastic bag and use a rolling pin, meat-tenderizing mallet or similar easily controlled blunt instrument to crush the peppermint without piercing the bag and sending sticky, sugary dust into every crevice of your kitchen. If you're using a mallet, be careful not to use the end with the spikes on it; wrapping the mallet in a dishtowel never hurts. Here's your chance to burn off a little hectic-holiday tension in a safe and satisfyingly cathartic environment. You're welcome.
Feel free to stick with milk chocolate if that's the flavor you prefer, but now's a great time to indulge yourself with gourmet white chocolate and dark chocolate.
There are plenty of recipes online, each claiming to be easier that the previous one, and most of them require the same basic steps: carefully melting chocolate chips in a double boiler or pan on the stovetop, blending in peppermint extract, and then pouring the molten mixture onto a baking sheet lined with the parchment paper. If you melt the chocolate chips in a bowl in the microwave instead, be sure that all of them have melted thoroughly, and don't let anything scorch. And that's as close to cooking as it gets.
While the chocolate is warm, sprinkle it evenly with the crushed candy canes. The bark only needs 20 to 30 minutes in the refrigerator to set, depending on the recipe you choose.
Once your sheet of candy-covered bark is cool and firm, it's time to break it into manageable pieces for easy eating. If you've poured a consistently thin and even layer of chocolate, you may be able to break up the bark with your hands, which may feel even more satisfying than wielding a kitchen implement as a bark-busting weapon.
As you savor your new treat, your inventive No-Cook Cooking mind will start thinking of variations. One of the tastiest versions I've tried came in a tantalizingly small sample from a gift box; it topped a silky, dark molé-inspired chocolate bark with a dusting of flaked Himalayan pink salt that amplified the cinnamon and pepper notes. I also loved a variety that included crushed cinnamon red-hot candies with the candy cane fragments for amped-up holiday color against a white-chocolate snowscape.
If there's a peppermint hater in your family, and he or she has been good this year, consider making a batch with almond extract and finely chopped almonds instead. Chopped peanuts would complement a version made with peanut butter chips. If the folks on your guest list or gift list have nut allergies or dental work, however, sharp candy pieces and chopped nuts won't mix.
One of the most addictive versions involves covering your parchment paper with miniature pretzels before pouring the chocolate. You'll end up with peppermint bark-covered pretzels and the random chunks of bark that held them together on the parchment paper as a scrumptious bonus snack. If you decide to make the pretzel version to give as gifts, plan ahead and buy enough chips and canes for several batches, because once you sample the salty-sweet flavor, you'll be reluctant to give it all away.