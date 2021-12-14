No-Cook Cooking: When peppermint bark is the best bite

Keep an eye out for candy canes when you're at the grocery store, because there's always room in the No-Cook Cooking pantry for the holiday season's most iconic sweet.

In addition to having enough to tuck into stockings and hang on the tree, you'll want to have a box or two on hand to add the frosty zing of peppermint to your holiday chocolate consumption, because peppermint and chocolate go together like lessons and carols, or Elf on the Shelf and humorous top-this situation photos.

And if you love holiday festivities even more when you don't have to spend much time in the kitchen to make them special, pick up a bottle of peppermint extract and multiple bags of chocolate chips. If you don't have parchment paper in your pantry, look in the grocery aisle where aluminum foil and plastic wrap live; it's a good time to make the acquaintance of a versatile and practical tool you'll find yourself reaching for again. While you're in that aisle, keep an eye out for plastic storage boxes or bags decorated for holiday giving, because this treat is beautiful enough to share with folks on your gift list.