No-Cook Cooking: Welcoming meatloaf to your weeknight rotation

You probably have a list of comfort foods that you’d enjoy more often and aspirational dishes you’d try to master if you simply had more time.
You’ve been watching your friends’ Twitter feeds and wondering where those perfect crusty loaves came from, and how they managed to coax sourdough starter past the funky science experiment stage. Part of you is wondering how they pulled it off while yeast was in such short supply this spring, anyway. And part of you is thinking you could accomplish something that delicious, too — if only you had the time.
The simple truth is that the pandemic didn’t bring everyone the gift of free time for culinary experimentation. Many frontline workers actually are working more hours than before. Many others are juggling new work demands with supervising children who are learning from home. Streamlining meal preparation to fit busier schedules may be more important these days than lingering over folding a rustic dishtowel just so for an Instagram-worthy bread basket.
Maybe it’s a good time to work some dishes into your weeknight rotation that represent the best of both worlds — entrees that offer an unhurried sense of accomplishment under post-9-to-5 time constraints. And if sourdough isn’t practical in your No-Cook Cooking kitchen right now, a different kind of loaf may be.
How long has it been since you’ve served meatloaf on a weeknight? If it has been a while since you’ve cooked anything that needs to spend an hour in the oven, take heart. You can have the satisfaction of meatloaf in the time it takes to cook a good burger.
Meatloaf burgers are uncomplicated enough for the No-Cook Cooking cook’s arsenal. There’s no need to preheat the oven. You don’t need to chop vegetables or toast bread for crumbs — unless you’d enjoy them in your burgers. The simplest meatloaf burgers start with about a pound and a half of 80% lean hamburger and a box that you probably haven’t put in your grocery cart since Thanksgiving.
Boxed stuffing mix provides both the binder and the spice blend for beef that’ll taste more like meatloaf than a patty fresh from the grill. Try crushing the dried bread or cornbread cubes in the boxed stuffing mix to ensure even distribution when you mix it with the hamburger; take care of this task while the bag’s still sealed, and you’ll have less mess to clean later.
That’s all you have to do. Mix the stuffing and seasonings thoroughly with the ground beef, form the mixture into four patties and grill or pan-fry them. Take care not to crank up the heat too high, because the stuffing can scorch if you aren’t careful — especially if you pick the cornbread variety. There’s no need to hurry, anyway, because the burgers will be cooked thoroughly in about a quarter of the time meatloaf usually needs. It’s your choice whether to serve these patties with meatloaf’s best friend — mashed potatoes — or the crispy crinkle-cut fries you prefer with your burgers. Whether or not to add a drizzle of ketchup is up to you.
You’ve just received two recipes in one — my father’s foolproof meatloaf and my weeknight burger variation. Feel free to adapt your own favorite family heirloom recipe into a satisfying weeknight staple. It’s fine to add ketchup and an egg or some processed liquid egg product if you like more binder in your meatloaf, and chopped mushrooms and peppers can help keep the burgers juicy if you like.
Thanks, Dad.
