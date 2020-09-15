No-Cook Cooking: Welcoming meatloaf to your weeknight rotation

You probably have a list of comfort foods that you’d enjoy more often and aspirational dishes you’d try to master if you simply had more time.

You’ve been watching your friends’ Twitter feeds and wondering where those perfect crusty loaves came from, and how they managed to coax sourdough starter past the funky science experiment stage. Part of you is wondering how they pulled it off while yeast was in such short supply this spring, anyway. And part of you is thinking you could accomplish something that delicious, too — if only you had the time.

The simple truth is that the pandemic didn’t bring everyone the gift of free time for culinary experimentation. Many frontline workers actually are working more hours than before. Many others are juggling new work demands with supervising children who are learning from home. Streamlining meal preparation to fit busier schedules may be more important these days than lingering over folding a rustic dishtowel just so for an Instagram-worthy bread basket.

Maybe it’s a good time to work some dishes into your weeknight rotation that represent the best of both worlds — entrees that offer an unhurried sense of accomplishment under post-9-to-5 time constraints. And if sourdough isn’t practical in your No-Cook Cooking kitchen right now, a different kind of loaf may be.