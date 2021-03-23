No-Cook Cooking: Turn Lent's dietary discipline into tomorrow's culinary achievement

Instead of buying a few bags of candy that you’ll plow through before your favorite show comes on, consider buying a cookbook that could help you turn today’s chocolate into tomorrow’s desserts.

There’s no need to get too elaborate. If pages of fussy instructions threaten to drain all the fun out of it, look for a cookbook with a more straightforward approach. Whether you’d like to savor prose poems and mouth-watering photography or find carving tips that’ll keep you from mangling the turkey, there is bound to be a cookbook that makes you want to try something new or an author whose writing style suits your inner chef.

Or set a culinary goal for yourself. If you can’t wait to fire up the grill, start with a book about all things flesh and flame. If you want to be prepared for the first post-pandemic cookie swap instead of hoping you weren’t seen sneaking out of a bakery, choose a book that’ll help you elevate your game. If you’re determined to master that slow cooker or air fryer you received as a gift, a new cookbook could open up a world of weeknight achievements.

Chances are good that your favorite cause or nonprofit has its own cookbook, too, so your purchase price could help put food on someone else’s table.

And if you’d like to keep browsing before you commit — admit it; it’s more fun than you’d realized it would be — head to jmrl.org to see what selections can be checked out for pickup at the branch closest to home.

