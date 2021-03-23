No-Cook Cooking: Turn Lent's dietary discipline into tomorrow's culinary achievement

As the season of Lent winds down, folks who’ve chosen to give up decadent foods for 40 days as a spiritual discipline often can’t wait to indulge.
If chocolate is your weakness and you’ve refrained for more than a month now, chance are you’re counting down to those after-Easter candy sales. But what if there’s a different way to reward yourself for staring down temptation and growing from it?
The No-Cook Cooking cook values practices that satisfy several needs at once, such as turning leftover random vegetables into filling wraps and fruit-drawer stragglers into smoothies. So don’t let visions of biting the ears off half-price hollow bunnies dance in your head just yet.
If there’s one thing you’ve learned during your first full year in the kitchen, it’s that you’re resourceful enough to turn a short-term sacrifice into a long-term profit.
Have you saved any money as a result of your Lenten discipline, or from pandemic-related changes in your buying habits? Did forgoing afternoon lattes from your favorite drive-through save you some bills each week? Were you pleased — or dismayed — to watch the savings add up from not stopping at the vending machine or the coffee shop?
If so, think about what that change — or cash, even — could do for the new relationship with the kitchen you’ve been nurturing this past year. Yes, you deserve bonus points for not spending what you saved on something equally frothy and frivolous. And here’s your chance to make it count.
Instead of buying a few bags of candy that you’ll plow through before your favorite show comes on, consider buying a cookbook that could help you turn today’s chocolate into tomorrow’s desserts.
There’s no need to get too elaborate. If pages of fussy instructions threaten to drain all the fun out of it, look for a cookbook with a more straightforward approach. Whether you’d like to savor prose poems and mouth-watering photography or find carving tips that’ll keep you from mangling the turkey, there is bound to be a cookbook that makes you want to try something new or an author whose writing style suits your inner chef.
Or set a culinary goal for yourself. If you can’t wait to fire up the grill, start with a book about all things flesh and flame. If you want to be prepared for the first post-pandemic cookie swap instead of hoping you weren’t seen sneaking out of a bakery, choose a book that’ll help you elevate your game. If you’re determined to master that slow cooker or air fryer you received as a gift, a new cookbook could open up a world of weeknight achievements.
Chances are good that your favorite cause or nonprofit has its own cookbook, too, so your purchase price could help put food on someone else’s table.
And if you’d like to keep browsing before you commit — admit it; it’s more fun than you’d realized it would be — head to jmrl.org to see what selections can be checked out for pickup at the branch closest to home.