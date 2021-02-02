No-Cook Cooking: Today's supermarkets stock pantry staples with class

Asparagus fans used to have to wait until spring, and if you were growing your own in the garden, you had to wait two years before you could harvest those tender stalks. Head to the freezer case and check out the growing section of vegetables packaged for steaming in the microwave. No boiling water; no botched timing.

There is no reason to eat gray peas ever again — unless you really want to, or you need to follow a family comfort food recipe to the letter. While you’re there, grab a bag of riced cauliflower; you’ll be amazed at all the places it’ll make itself at home, and your glucose levels may thank you.

Today’s cash-challenged recipe developer might have designed American Spaghetti with a cheese that melted with a bit more class. Observe the packaged sliced cheeses on the pegs in the dairy case. Muenster, Gouda and other choices that were considered fancy not that long ago are right there — even wearing store-brand labels. There’s no need to sprint to the deli counter before it closes. And who knew it would be so easy to toss actual Irish butter into the cart?

Even when some of the shelves are bare, we still live in a land of plenty, and many elements of our meals are limited only by our imaginations.