No-Cook Cooking: Today's supermarkets stock pantry staples with class

A few weeks after arriving in Charlottesville, I was introduced to American Spaghetti.
Reality set in quickly for the cub reporter and the anthropology grad student; we were hard-working newlyweds with dizzying schedules who needed to eat on the cheap. A thrifty recipe handed down from my mother-in-law’s family, fondly remembered from my new husband’s childhood, offered the tantalizing combination of inexpensive comfort food and quick preparation after a long evening of covering board meetings.
The dish had three ingredients: one small can of tomato sauce; one small bag of shredded cheddar cheese; and one small box of thin spaghetti.
He was delighted that it tasted even better than he remembered. I have a visceral dislike for tomatoes in all forms, which make my stomach burn, but the bold tang and saltiness of the sharp cheddar masked the off-putting sickly sweetness of the tomato sauce. My love for pasta and cheese won out.
We were sold. What had been an economical side dish back in the Betamax era joined our regular rotation as an entrée. Paired with a bag of green beans or other frozen vegetables, American Spaghetti could put dinner on the table for $5 — usually less, because that’s when my fondness for store brands was born.
Some riffs on the basic recipe, such as adding cooked chicken or leftover bacon, were successful. Others, like folding in peas, were not. When we both switched to working evening shifts, we’d make huge pots of American Spaghetti to solve two dinners at once. The only drawback, as we saw it, was the grainy, lumpy, nasty mess that melted cheddar left in the sink. Once we moved up in the world to an apartment with a dishwasher, that problem was solved.
Next time you’re at the grocery store replenishing your pantry for our newest dinner dilemma — pandemic snow days — think back to your own family’s equivalent to American Spaghetti. Pick up the ingredients and tuck them away for the next snowfall, just in case.
Does hearing a school cancellation announcement make you think back to condensed soup and grilled cheese sandwiches? Canned ravioli? Beef stew baked with refrigerated biscuits on top? Don’t run from sentiment in the snow; black ice can do you wrong. If there’s one thing we’ve learned during this pandemic, it’s to look past the empty shelves and stock up on something simple that will make us smile.
By the same token, think of a dish that ended up on your childhood table when you wished it wouldn’t, and try figuring out a way to improve it. Today’s grocery stores offer some fine options that our great-grandmothers would’ve drooled over. You have the power to change family history with Comfort Food 2.0.
Salmon without those annoying little bones? It’s in elegant foil packs near the tuna, and it’s delightful in a heated seafood dip, sprinkled over a green salad or substituted for tuna in a veggie-laden wrap. Salmon is a welcome source of vitamin D if you’re cutting back on dairy and omega-3 if you’re seeking the upper hand against inflammation. Even in a power outage, you’ve got lean protein — no stinky draining required.
Asparagus fans used to have to wait until spring, and if you were growing your own in the garden, you had to wait two years before you could harvest those tender stalks. Head to the freezer case and check out the growing section of vegetables packaged for steaming in the microwave. No boiling water; no botched timing.
There is no reason to eat gray peas ever again — unless you really want to, or you need to follow a family comfort food recipe to the letter. While you’re there, grab a bag of riced cauliflower; you’ll be amazed at all the places it’ll make itself at home, and your glucose levels may thank you.
Today’s cash-challenged recipe developer might have designed American Spaghetti with a cheese that melted with a bit more class. Observe the packaged sliced cheeses on the pegs in the dairy case. Muenster, Gouda and other choices that were considered fancy not that long ago are right there — even wearing store-brand labels. There’s no need to sprint to the deli counter before it closes. And who knew it would be so easy to toss actual Irish butter into the cart?
Even when some of the shelves are bare, we still live in a land of plenty, and many elements of our meals are limited only by our imaginations.
The last time American Spaghetti was on the menu, we had chicken with it; we’d moved up to boneless, skinless breasts by that point. I can’t remember which vegetables we had, but I’ll never forget the heartfelt conversation about the miracles our moms worked in the kitchen back in the day. As we laughed, reflected and toasted my late mother-in-law, neither of us knew that the stopwatch on his illness was ticking and he’d be joining her in a matter of weeks.
Is there a comfort food someone entrusted you with years ago that you thought you’d outgrown? Something that makes your adult foodie self shudder and feel superior? Next time you’re at the supermarket, buy the ingredients for that dish, and keep them together in your pantry.
If you can bring today’s updated ingredients into the Comfort Food 2.0 fold, think of it as building on tradition. When you say grace, remember the parents and grandparents who used creativity and love to turn fragments into feasts. Do them proud.
The next time it snows, dinner is at your fingertips — and you’ll never need to plow Memory Lane.