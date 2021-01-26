No-Cook Cooking: These three players bring depth to your Super Bowl spread

Three secret weapons in your pandemic pantry can make all the difference, and you've still got plenty of time to fine-tune your flavors before the big day.

Chili

There are many reasons why chili is a fan favorite on Super Bowl Sunday. It's easy to make a big pot — or two — and let people serve themselves. Cooking it yourself also gives you complete control over ingredients, toppings and bases, so you can please your bean-free purists and Cincinnati four-way aficionados at the same time. Slow-cooker versions and 10-minute stovetop recipes alike offer you plenty of flexibility to make sure you don't miss creative commercials because you're stuck in the kitchen.

Friends following keto plans will be in the no-beans camp this year, so look for recipes that thicken the pot with cauliflower and other low-carb favorites. Many white chicken chili recipes are keto friendly, too, or can be adjusted to be. Your vegan friends may keep the beans — and the cauliflower, for that matter — and swap earthy mushrooms and tofu or other plant proteins for the beef.

Okra fans are in luck no matter which diet plan is on the menu, because the low-carb, high-fiber Southern mainstay that's famous for thickening gumbos can give a retooled chili recipe some welcome richness.