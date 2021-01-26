No-Cook Cooking: These three players bring depth to your Super Bowl spread

On Feb. 2, 2020, when the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, talk of a deadly new international virus seemed to be simply that — talk. Little did we know that, in a matter of weeks, we'd be summoning the courage to head to work in an unnerving new world or hunkering down at home.
This year's Super Bowl, which is scheduled for Feb. 7, is going to feel quite different from previous celebrations. Instead of gathering your friends around the television for cheerful trash talk and festive indoor tailgate fare in close quarters, you'll be relying on FaceTime, Zoom, Twitter and other helpers to relay your witticisms in real time. And unless you're placing to-go orders or arranging doorstep delivery for snacks and dinner items from your favorite local restaurants, you're probably planning your own party.
If there's one thing we've learned since March 2020, it's that we deserve to celebrate life's milestones and cultural unifiers, even if it's as a party of one. If you'll be watching the big game by yourself, or with a handful of quarantine buddies or family members, there's no reason not to put together a satisfying spread. You're worth it.
Since sheltering in place became popular, many people have been tackling different eating plans and diets to emerge healthier from isolation. It's still possible to serve appealing Super Bowl fare while sticking to a keto, vegetarian or paleo diet — even when different family members or roommates are following different plans.
Three secret weapons in your pandemic pantry can make all the difference, and you've still got plenty of time to fine-tune your flavors before the big day.
Chili
There are many reasons why chili is a fan favorite on Super Bowl Sunday. It's easy to make a big pot — or two — and let people serve themselves. Cooking it yourself also gives you complete control over ingredients, toppings and bases, so you can please your bean-free purists and Cincinnati four-way aficionados at the same time. Slow-cooker versions and 10-minute stovetop recipes alike offer you plenty of flexibility to make sure you don't miss creative commercials because you're stuck in the kitchen.
Friends following keto plans will be in the no-beans camp this year, so look for recipes that thicken the pot with cauliflower and other low-carb favorites. Many white chicken chili recipes are keto friendly, too, or can be adjusted to be. Your vegan friends may keep the beans — and the cauliflower, for that matter — and swap earthy mushrooms and tofu or other plant proteins for the beef.
Okra fans are in luck no matter which diet plan is on the menu, because the low-carb, high-fiber Southern mainstay that's famous for thickening gumbos can give a retooled chili recipe some welcome richness.
Jalapenos, cilantro and colorful bell peppers are popular toppings; cheese and sour cream add body, and there are plenty of lowfat and dairy-free versions. If you aren't cutting back on carbs, sprinkle a little shredded cheese into some scoop-shaped tortilla chips and spoon up some chili with them for extra flavor and crunch.
Peanut butter powder
Lean protein already is one of chili's many charms, but don't forget that protein's filling power can extend to desserts. Peanut butter powder works a little calorie-reduction magic by using defatted peanuts, and if you've been using it only in workout recovery smoothies, you're missing a lot of delicious opportunities.
If you're planning to bake some brownies or chocolate chip or peanut butter cookies, check out recipes that add peanut butter powder for enhanced flavor and extra protein. It also adds depth to a chocolate milkshake you'd be proud to share.
A chocolate-peanut butter milkshake can be customized easily for low-sugar and dairy-free meal plans without sacrificing calcium or flavor, and it could be a welcome sweet choice after a hot bowl of chili. Add a banana, if your meal plan permits, for potassium and smoothness.
Hummus
Chickpeas bring fiber, protein and versatility to keto, vegan and vegetarian menus, and the thick, rich texture can feel like a cheat treat on any diet. Making your own is quick and easy enough to customize a different batch to suit each diner's eating style.
Slice some peppers. cucumbers, zucchini and cauliflower florets for dipping, and offer flatbread or flour tortillas for spreading. Experiment with different flavor profiles from paprika to turmeric.