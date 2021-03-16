No-Cook Cooking: There's no room for hangry in the great outdoors

After what has felt like a year of hibernation for many people, the next big pandemic challenge may be greeting the arrival of spring without emerging from our dens in grumptastic glory.
One of the unexpected blessings of social distancing is the way it protects us from each other while we learn how to be around people again. Even while we’re outdoors, it makes sense to keep our distance from others not only to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but to give ourselves space to get our trail manners back in shape.
Before you head out to your favorite state park, historic site, river or nature trail, keep a few safety and decorum tips in mind. Always go to the venue’s website ahead of time to familiarize yourself with its rules and avoid surprises when you get there. Make sure you keep dry footwear and a couple of extra face masks in your vehicle, too.
One rule you’ll see on website after website while the pandemic lingers is that if the parking lot is full, the venue is full, too. You’ll have to come back later. As frustrating as that can be after you’ve driven a while to get there, treat the wait as a gift that allows you to check out something else you may not have expected to see.
And speaking of full, no matter how delighted you are to be back out on the trail with your family and friends, you almost can guarantee that somebody in your party didn’t get around to eating breakfast. Don’t let it be you. Don’t feed the bears, and don’t be one.
A childhood friend shared a story once about a visit to Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina — and the weeks of planning his ultra-organized mother had invested in the perfect family day trip. She baked granola from scratch to take along (hey, it was the 1970s; people did that). She lined up photo-friendly outfits that wouldn’t wilt in the heat and assembled a comprehensive first-aid kit that my friend said was too pretty to disturb. She arranged breakfast at home and a tempting picnic lunch.
There was only one flaw in her plan. In her zeal to make sure everything got packed and everyone else had eaten, my friend’s mom forgot her own breakfast. The drive took almost twice as long as expected after a traffic accident put the interstate on pause. Shortly after the family finally pulled into the parking lot, exactly the kind of epic meltdown his mom had warned them all not to have happened. Let’s just say that it wasn’t his.
The No-Cook Cooking cook knows that some of the best breakfasts aren’t cooked, unless you consider toasting bread to be cooking. Peanut butter toast may offer just the right combination of filling protein and a bit of warmth to get you going; so could ham and cheese. Roll up slices of deli meat and cheese to eat if you’re cutting back on breads and wraps these days.
If you’ve wondered why the simple, reliable trail mix of peanuts and raisins is so popular, it’s not just for the interplay of familiar flavors and the combination of crunchy and chewy textures. Nuts offer easily digested protein and fat, and raisins are packed with the iron and potassium your muscles will thank you for if the pandemic lockdown took a bigger toll on your pre-hike conditioning than you thought.
It’s fun to mix in some other flavors, such as dried cranberries or blueberries and a few golden raisins, but getting too sugared up on the uphill climb will sink your energy levels on the way back to the car. Some folks put a few miniature pretzels in their trail mixes, but remember to keep salt in proportion, too, so you won’t plow through all your water. If it’ll be even slightly hot out there, try to resist the urge to toss in a few chocolate chips. Save them for the home version to avoid smearing chocolate on your gear.
When you pause for lunch, reach for items with protein and fiber that aren’t greasy. Local apples travel well, as do little cups of no-sugar-added applesauce. Whole-grain crackers may be easier to deal with than bread, and they’re perfect for little tubs of nut butter. Bananas and dried apricots offer potassium that can help prevent muscle cramps. Your favorite protein bars can hit the spot, but check out the sugar content on the labels to make certain they aren’t candy bars in disguise. And don’t forget to bring some pocket-sized hand sanitizer to use before and after you eat.
For a day trip, be honest with yourself about whether you really want to bring an insulated bag with ice packs to keep perishable lunch items cold enough for safety’s sake. If it’s just going to be something to lug back and forth, take healthy, shelf-stable snacks instead of a tailgate and conserve your precious toting capacity for extra water.
One of the most important tips to follow on any outdoor excursion, but particularly during the pandemic, is to leave nothing behind. Knowing that you need to take all the trash you generate back to the car with you can be extra incentive to travel light.
The pandemic continues to take a toll on all kinds of jobs, so seeing a trailside trash can doesn’t guarantee that it will be emptied as frequently as you remember from 2019. And that doesn’t just go for energy bar wrappers or juice boxes; all-natural, biodegradable litter is still litter and doesn’t belong there. The trail you just took to see that glorious sunset doesn’t need your apple cores, pistachio shells or strawberry stems, but your compost pile at home does.