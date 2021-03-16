No-Cook Cooking: There's no room for hangry in the great outdoors

After what has felt like a year of hibernation for many people, the next big pandemic challenge may be greeting the arrival of spring without emerging from our dens in grumptastic glory.

One of the unexpected blessings of social distancing is the way it protects us from each other while we learn how to be around people again. Even while we’re outdoors, it makes sense to keep our distance from others not only to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but to give ourselves space to get our trail manners back in shape.

Before you head out to your favorite state park, historic site, river or nature trail, keep a few safety and decorum tips in mind. Always go to the venue’s website ahead of time to familiarize yourself with its rules and avoid surprises when you get there. Make sure you keep dry footwear and a couple of extra face masks in your vehicle, too.

One rule you’ll see on website after website while the pandemic lingers is that if the parking lot is full, the venue is full, too. You’ll have to come back later. As frustrating as that can be after you’ve driven a while to get there, treat the wait as a gift that allows you to check out something else you may not have expected to see.