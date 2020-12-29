No-Cook Cooking: Take stock of your year of pandemic perseverance

Shopping became surreal when you faced empty shelves in the grocery stores during 2020. Not just milk-and-bread snowfall bare, but strike-out-at-three-stores bare. And in the process, you learned not to buy things you'd never eat out of fear that your favorite foods were gone forever.

Reward yourself with a celebratory meal that features foods you love that disappeared at different times in 2020 but are back now. Broil some boneless, skinless chicken breasts and steam some long green beans. Save a little room for your favorite pasta, which is finally back on the shelf. Celebrate the abundance there is.

Flaunt your flexibility

Shortages and delays called on you to expand your tried-and-true meal rotation to include new-to-you foods. And you slayed it. Stride into 2021 with a determination to try at least one new thing every week.

What were some of the experiments you tried out of necessity this year that turned out better than you'd expected? Did you turn the avowed veggie hater in your family into a fan of entrée salads? Which meatless meals won you compliments? Did you succeed at sourdough or mix your own spice blends or dry rubs?