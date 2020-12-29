No-Cook Cooking: Take stock of your year of pandemic perseverance

Let's face it: This time last year, before the pandemic, many of us spent as little time in the kitchen as possible.
So much has changed since then.
With vaccines gradually becoming available to health care workers and nursing home residents, hopes are rising for a time when bumping into friends in a crowded bar won't strike fear in a stressed-out heart. But there's always the temptation to slip right back into old habits. Once it's OK to go back to packed restaurants someday the way we used to, will we give up on the months of toil invested in learning to cook for ourselves at home?
If you're making some New Year's resolutions, consider what 2020 meant to you in terms of cooking, eating and perseverance. Your buying and dining habits may be quite different than they were as you approached New Year's Eve last year.
Be proud of the times during the lockdown when you turned lemons into lemonade and rotten apples into applesauce, as the old sayings go — and be kind to yourself about the times you got sick of lemonade and applesauce. Stay vigilant in terms of your COVID-19 protection practices, stay safe — and stay proud of yourself.
Here are a few ideas for taking your pandemic pantry lessons forward into a mindful, bold and delicious new year.
Respect your resilience
Shopping became surreal when you faced empty shelves in the grocery stores during 2020. Not just milk-and-bread snowfall bare, but strike-out-at-three-stores bare. And in the process, you learned not to buy things you'd never eat out of fear that your favorite foods were gone forever.
Reward yourself with a celebratory meal that features foods you love that disappeared at different times in 2020 but are back now. Broil some boneless, skinless chicken breasts and steam some long green beans. Save a little room for your favorite pasta, which is finally back on the shelf. Celebrate the abundance there is.
Flaunt your flexibility
Shortages and delays called on you to expand your tried-and-true meal rotation to include new-to-you foods. And you slayed it. Stride into 2021 with a determination to try at least one new thing every week.
What were some of the experiments you tried out of necessity this year that turned out better than you'd expected? Did you turn the avowed veggie hater in your family into a fan of entrée salads? Which meatless meals won you compliments? Did you succeed at sourdough or mix your own spice blends or dry rubs?
Think adventure, not adversity, and plan for one new thing each week. Try a cuisine that's new to you, whether it's through curbside takeout from a local restaurant or an intriguing recipe you found online. Serve a plant-based main course once a week. If you enjoyed discovering grilled peaches this summer, add grilled pineapple next year. One of the most important things you may have discovered during 2020 is that with so many choices out there, you'll never truly run out of ideas.
Praise your practicality
You learned how to plan multiple meals on the fly around whatever was in the butcher's case that week. You turned the random orphan vegetables in the crisper into delectable wrap fillings. You learned not to make panicky purchases that spoiled before you figured out how to use them. And along the way, you learned to waste less than you might have back when plenty was uninterrupted.
Keep an eye on your garbage bag count and your grocery receipts and try to document how much less food you are wasting these days. You may discover that you've been saving actual money on food, as in actual discretionary income that you can use for other things.
Start a fund with those food bill savings to reward yourself with something you've wanted but didn't think you could afford, like that coffee station upgrade.
Reboot those resolutions
And if you're getting ready to start a new eating plan on New Year's Day, let the skills you've learned in the kitchen in 2020 set you up for success. Think outside the boxed diet meals and save a lot of sodium, and probably money, in the process.
Going keto, paleo or vegan? Cutting down on sugar or flour? Diving into Mediterranean menus? You'll have a better chance of succeeding at a new eating plan if you realize just how much control you have in your own kitchen. Buying fresh foods that you can cut up, freeze, store and save will make meal planning easier, cheating harder and snacking smarter.
If you aren't starting a diet plan, but you'd still like to set some healthier habits, start with better hydration. Slice limes, lemons or cucumbers to flavor a pitcher of water to keep in the refrigerator.
Seizing control in the midst of chaos may have been one of your biggest accomplishments in 2020, so make it work for you in the kitchen in 2021.