No-Cook Cooking: Sweet potatoes can suit diverse menus and moods

Part of you knows you need to eat your vegetables. Part of you has had enough of 2020 already and wants to eat dessert first.

Sweet potatoes can make both parts happy.

They’re available year-round, but they’re at their best in fall and winter, which is one reason why they show up on so many holiday menus. Many people only encounter them once a year, when a steaming casserole takes a place of pride on the Thanksgiving table, but there are many ways to enjoy them any day of the year.

Sweet potatoes are vitamin A superheroes, clocking in at about 120% of your daily requirement. They’re also rich in vitamin C, vitamin B6, vitamin B1 and manganese. Their fiber content is decent, at about 3 grams.

Their versatility is off the charts, and No-Cook Cooking cooks value versatility. Whether you prefer sweet or savory dishes, there’s probably a sweet potato recipe that will be easy and delicious enough to land on your regular rotation.