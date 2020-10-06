No-Cook Cooking: Sweet potatoes can suit diverse menus and moods

Part of you knows you need to eat your vegetables. Part of you has had enough of 2020 already and wants to eat dessert first.
Sweet potatoes can make both parts happy.
They’re available year-round, but they’re at their best in fall and winter, which is one reason why they show up on so many holiday menus. Many people only encounter them once a year, when a steaming casserole takes a place of pride on the Thanksgiving table, but there are many ways to enjoy them any day of the year.
Sweet potatoes are vitamin A superheroes, clocking in at about 120% of your daily requirement. They’re also rich in vitamin C, vitamin B6, vitamin B1 and manganese. Their fiber content is decent, at about 3 grams.
Their versatility is off the charts, and No-Cook Cooking cooks value versatility. Whether you prefer sweet or savory dishes, there’s probably a sweet potato recipe that will be easy and delicious enough to land on your regular rotation.
Sweet potato fries add color and nutrition to the simplest meals. They’re just right alongside steak or portabella mushroom sandwiches. For an easy fall dinner, serve sweet potato fries with sauteed spinach and kale. The vitamin C in the sweet potatoes will help your body absorb more iron from the hearty greens. The vivid orange and green also may help you forget that you’re serving chicken yet again.
Baking your sweet potato fries gives you an opportunity to try different spicing possibilities. A light touch is all you need. Try sprinkling cinnamon and cayenne for a sweet-heat approach, or just some freshly ground salt and black pepper.
Roasted root vegetables are particularly delicious in autumn dinners. Sliced or cubed sweet potatoes, halved Brussels sprouts and a few sliced carrots and parsnips are a good starting point. Roasting brings out the internal sweetness in all of the vegetables, so don’t be shy about using bolder spices, such as a dash of dried red pepper and paprika.
My grandmother enjoyed baking sweet potato pies, and she also seemed to enjoy the looks on our faces when we grandkids bit into the orange filling that we assumed was pumpkin and discovered something sweeter. Singer Patti LaBelle shared her famous recipe in her “LaBelle Cuisine” cookbook, so if you don’t happen to have a family recipe at your fingertips, you’ll love hers.
My mom always made a delectable sweet potato dish for Thanksgiving that turned steaming baked sweet potatoes from the oven rack next to the turkey pan into a silky blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, orange zest, orange juice concentrate and melted marshmallow topping. One of my favorite Thanksgiving sounds is the delicate crunch of those gently browned marshmallows. Mom’s version of the traditional favorite was not overly sweet by design, because she liked the contrast between the richness of the sweet potatoes and the sweetness of the marshmallows.
My brother Bill has kept Mom’s tradition going and even elevated it. I think his version has a hint of cloves in it — and an extra helping of history and love.
Jane Dunlap Sathe is the features editor for The Daily Progress. Contact her at (434) 978-7249 or jsathe@dailyprogress.com
