No-Cook Cooking: Sweet or spicy, flavored nut blends make tasty gifts

If you simply aren’t in the mood to dive into your customary happy chaos this holiday season, maybe this is the year for a crafty new approach.
Physical distancing limits on crowd sizes in stores mean there’s no need to scramble to beat other shoppers to in-demand items. Although the goal is to keep everyone safe during the pandemic, another benefit is a shift in perspective. What 2020 has given us is permission to think about the hectic pace we’ve been assuming was inevitable and recognize opportunities for positive change.
For some folks, spending more time in the kitchen has become an opportunity to experiment and create. For others, it has been a chance to learn and gain confidence. For anyone, kitchen time can offer a sense of control and order that can be hard to find elsewhere in the midst of the pandemic. Or, for that matter, during the holiday season, with early deadlines and added responsibilities at work and plenty of extra boxes to be checked off for school assignments, decorating and gift shopping.
While you’re online checking out local businesses’ websites for gift-giving options, take a good look at the wide variety of spiced nuts recipes out there.
Spiced nuts can be as sweet, savory or spicy as you like. If you’re keeping salt or allergens at bay and sugar in moderation to maintain good glucose levels, making spiced nuts yourself at home gives you the final say over what goes in your mix. That sense of control may help you keep an all-is-calm, all-is-bright approach to the holiday season while your friends are stressing.
Most recipes involve toasting nuts and seasonings in a sheet pan for 20 to 30 minutes at 300 to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Start by selecting your favorite unsalted nuts, which still seem to be in ample supply at local grocery stores. Using unsalted nuts gives you the power to adjust the amount of salt you want in your flavor combinations, rather than having to cut back on seasonings to account for unbalanced salt blasts. It also gives you the option to try flaked salt, sea salt, pink salt or kosher salt to suit your preferences.
Almonds, pecans and walnuts are popular choices. As you discover the flavor blends you like best, you might want to add Brazil nuts, cashews or even pumpkin seeds.
To start your experiments, try sprinkling nuts with cayenne and cinnamon and tossing them gently in a few spoonfuls of maple syrup. That combination will offer sweet and spicy flavors to give you a starting point. If you know you’d like a bit of extra kick, include a bit of freshly ground black pepper.
The aromas will make your kitchen smell delightful, so consider making a fresh batch to snack on while you’re setting out your holiday decorations and listening to seasonal music. If 2020 has been punishing you and you’re struggling to get into the holiday spirit, the combination of aromas, sounds and active reminiscing just might give you the multisensory boost you need.
Think about a dash of ground brown mustard or jalapeno for heat, or cloves and dark brown sugar for smooth sweetness. Lemon pepper with honey balances sweet, tart and bold. Bourbon and crispy bacon could be just the combination for the hard-to-please person on your gift list.
Speaking of gifts, try customizing your spice blend to complement dry or sweet wines that you’re giving as presents. Make a special batch for the loved one who adores almonds but hates pecans. Make both a sweet choice and a savory version for your next cheese plate or charcuterie.v
Whatever seasonings make your season bright, just keep in mind that the most difficult part of the process is being patient enough to let the nuts cool adequately before grabbing a handful.
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.