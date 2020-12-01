No-Cook Cooking: Sweet or spicy, flavored nut blends make tasty gifts

If you simply aren’t in the mood to dive into your customary happy chaos this holiday season, maybe this is the year for a crafty new approach.

Physical distancing limits on crowd sizes in stores mean there’s no need to scramble to beat other shoppers to in-demand items. Although the goal is to keep everyone safe during the pandemic, another benefit is a shift in perspective. What 2020 has given us is permission to think about the hectic pace we’ve been assuming was inevitable and recognize opportunities for positive change.

For some folks, spending more time in the kitchen has become an opportunity to experiment and create. For others, it has been a chance to learn and gain confidence. For anyone, kitchen time can offer a sense of control and order that can be hard to find elsewhere in the midst of the pandemic. Or, for that matter, during the holiday season, with early deadlines and added responsibilities at work and plenty of extra boxes to be checked off for school assignments, decorating and gift shopping.

While you’re online checking out local businesses’ websites for gift-giving options, take a good look at the wide variety of spiced nuts recipes out there.