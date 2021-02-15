No-Cook Cooking:Sweet or savory? Options abound with double-duty choices

The No-Cook Cooking cook welcomes opportunities to save time and get more done with less effort. Finding kitchen staples and seasonal favorites that can meet different needs makes both goals easier to meet these days.
Start thinking of grocery items you can keep on hand for multiple uses, and you'll have more options when you're struggling to come up with new ideas for dinner. We've already spent time during the pandemic exploring the versatility of tortilla wraps — a cinch for sealing up everything from bean burritos to peanut butter and jelly to hummus and herbs — and cauliflower, which can be mashed like potatoes or riced like, well, rice when it isn't starring in stir-fries.
To expand your options, try some foods that will work in both sweet and savory settings.
If you aren't familiar with parsnips, you're in good company. You've probably pushed your grocery cart right past them for years. While cold-weather root crops remain in ample supply, now is a good time to give then a try.
Parsnips work well in many dishes you think of when you reach for carrots. Savory choices include thick mashes and purees enlivened by butter, margarine, or vegetable or chicken stock and your favorite herbs; think rosemary, white pepper, garlic or dill. If you love roasting sheet pans of sliced or cubed carrots and potatoes that have been tossed in olive oil and herbs for easy winter side dishes, parsnips can join the party.
Parsnips also play well with sweet flavors. Cinnamon, brown sugar, maple and honey all complement the parsnip's sweetness. Parsnips pair well with pears, especially if you're roasting and glazing them to serve with pork.
You'll want to peel them, just as you peel carrots. And there's an important safety note to keep in mind about parsnips: Stay away from the greens.
Produce fans often assume that green means good. Beets and turnips, for example, count as double-duty wonders because their greens are packed with nutrients and flavor.
Parsnips definitely do not. Whether you're hiking past wild parsnips on your favorite trail or harvesting parsnips from your pandemic victory garden, parsnip greens can irritate skin; many people experience a reaction similar to contact with poison ivy on sunny days. That's why you see parsnips stacked neatly in grocery produce bins in their quiet off-white glory, even if nearby carrots have trails of feathery greens for curb appeal. If you plant parsnips, wear gloves when you harvest them, and wash your hands thoroughly once you're indoors.