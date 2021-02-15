No-Cook Cooking:Sweet or savory? Options abound with double-duty choices

The No-Cook Cooking cook welcomes opportunities to save time and get more done with less effort. Finding kitchen staples and seasonal favorites that can meet different needs makes both goals easier to meet these days.

Start thinking of grocery items you can keep on hand for multiple uses, and you'll have more options when you're struggling to come up with new ideas for dinner. We've already spent time during the pandemic exploring the versatility of tortilla wraps — a cinch for sealing up everything from bean burritos to peanut butter and jelly to hummus and herbs — and cauliflower, which can be mashed like potatoes or riced like, well, rice when it isn't starring in stir-fries.

To expand your options, try some foods that will work in both sweet and savory settings.

If you aren't familiar with parsnips, you're in good company. You've probably pushed your grocery cart right past them for years. While cold-weather root crops remain in ample supply, now is a good time to give then a try.