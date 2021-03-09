No-Cook Cooking: St. Patrick's Day favorite makes meal planning easier

Our second St. Patrick’s Day of the COVID-19 pandemic is coming up next week, and if you’ve been researching recipes for homemade corned beef, you might not be looking forward to buying all those extra spices and doing all that measuring.

One of the No-Cook Cooking cook’s favorite secret weapons is probably still in the meat case at your grocery store this week, and it’s so versatile that you’ll want to consider buying a second one for your freezer.

Head to the meat section to look for packages of ready-to-cook corned beef brisket. Some brands include a packet of corning spices, while others seal up the beef while it’s already bathing in seasonings. All you have to do is follow the instructions on the label, and a few hours later, you’ll be serving a delicious meal in a kitchen that smells like a home-cooked masterpiece.

The pre-packaged corned beef works well in a slow cooker or a Dutch oven; just be sure to follow package directions for keeping enough water in the pot while it is cooking. Some folks like to add a bit of dark beer to the cooking liquid for a more intense flavor. (If you do decide to try it, be sure you’ve allowed for enough beer to serve with dinner.)