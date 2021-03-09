No-Cook Cooking: St. Patrick's Day favorite makes meal planning easier

Our second St. Patrick’s Day of the COVID-19 pandemic is coming up next week, and if you’ve been researching recipes for homemade corned beef, you might not be looking forward to buying all those extra spices and doing all that measuring.
One of the No-Cook Cooking cook’s favorite secret weapons is probably still in the meat case at your grocery store this week, and it’s so versatile that you’ll want to consider buying a second one for your freezer.
Head to the meat section to look for packages of ready-to-cook corned beef brisket. Some brands include a packet of corning spices, while others seal up the beef while it’s already bathing in seasonings. All you have to do is follow the instructions on the label, and a few hours later, you’ll be serving a delicious meal in a kitchen that smells like a home-cooked masterpiece.
The pre-packaged corned beef works well in a slow cooker or a Dutch oven; just be sure to follow package directions for keeping enough water in the pot while it is cooking. Some folks like to add a bit of dark beer to the cooking liquid for a more intense flavor. (If you do decide to try it, be sure you’ve allowed for enough beer to serve with dinner.)
One year, I put half a bag of leftover baby carrots in my Dutch oven with the corned beef, and they turned out tender and delicious. Celery is not a good choice, however, because it’s naturally packed with sodium, and combining it with corning spices could create a salt lick of an entrée that would make a deer cringe.
After all, the “corn” of corned beef doesn’t come from a cob, but from salt. Corned beef traditionally was preserved by curing with coarse corns, or grains, of rock salt. Some home cooks enjoy snapping up on-sale brisket and brining it in the refrigerator themselves.
The flavor profile of corning spices usually includes mustard seed, coriander, peppercorns, bay leaves and dill weed. If you’ve started mixing your own spice blends, there are plenty of tempting recipes for homemade corned beef spices online. Many of them add depth with cloves, anise, ground ginger and even a pop of cardamom, so feel free to explore and customize to suit your own taste.
Following the ready-to-cook version’s package directions is important, because brisket is a notoriously tough cut of meat. Long, slow cooking breaks down the muscle fibers to ensure flavorful, fork-tender meat. Hurrying the process by cooking at too high a temperature or being stingy with the cooking liquid can result in a chewy sort of corned beef jerky that won’t fool anyone.
Another way to make sure you’re serving a tender repast is to pay attention to the grain of the brisket when you slice it. Cut against the grain to lower the gnaw factor.
And here’s the best part: Depending on how large the brisket is and many people are seated around your table, ready-to-cook corned beef can give you the opportunity to serve not one meal, but two. That’s always a win in the No-Cook Cooking cook’s playbook.
Serve your corned beef on St. Patrick’s Day with cabbage. Simmering the cabbage in water until tender is traditional in many homes, but the strong aroma of boiled cabbage can be unappetizing for some folks. Update your feast by roasting thin wedges of cabbage for a sweeter flavor and a crispy texture that’ll offer a contrast to the tender beef.
Arrange the wedges on a rimmed baking sheet, brush them with olive oil and sprinkle with pepper; keep your spice profile simple to avoid clashing with the corning spices. And you like a deconstructed approach, try substituting halved Brussels sprouts for the cabbage, or simply adding them to your roasting sheet.
If you have leftovers, here’s where the fun begins.
The next meal can be corned beef sandwiches. Splurge on a fragrant loaf of marble rye and sliced Swiss cheese. Try a coarse, rich brown mustard. Sauerkraut will add just the right amount of tartness and texture. Once you’ve had a corned beef sandwich with slow-cooked corned beef, the packages you’ve always picked up in the sandwich meat case just won’t have the same impact. You may find yourself wanting to cook another corned beef package just for the sandwiches.
Another option is a deconstructed take on another traditional Irish mainstay: the potato. If you served boiled and buttered baby red potatoes with your traditional corned beef meal, spoon the leftover meat over a fluffy baked potato instead.
Here’s your chance to buy that Irish butter that keeps beckoning you to the dairy case. Heat up your tender leftover corned beef and tuck it into a baked potato that you’ve split and buttered. If you’re feeling particularly hedonistic, lightly butter the baked potato’s skin, blanket the beefed-up spud with Swiss or Gruyere and broil it briefly — just until the cheese bubbles. Don’t let it dry out or scorch, because part of the appeal is the play of crispy and creamy textures.
Spring is starting to unfold around us, so enjoy this meat-and-potatoes holiday before your well-meaning friends switch back to salads and insist you join them on a quest for “lighter” foods as winter bows out. If you aren’t ready for a summer’s worth of iceberg lettuce just yet, lighten your meals gradually and seasonally with spring’s ephemeral favorites, including thin stalks of fresh asparagus and tender baby peas. For your next corned beef feast, skip the potatoes entirely and serve gently steamed asparagus and broccolini.