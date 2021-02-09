No-Cook Cooking: Show some love for your food community, too

Valentine’s Day arrives on Sunday, but it’s never too early to show some love to our food and beverage community.
This time last year, while many couples were making reservations for romantic dinners to mark the holiday, few could have guessed the toll that the COVID-19 pandemic was getting ready to take on the restaurant and bar scene. Keeping people at safe distances from each other meant that restaurants had to put the brakes on indoor dining; many servers and other employees were laid off or let go as venues reluctantly closed their doors to obey regulations.
Employees who remained on the job started scrambling to find safe ways to get the delicious dining Charlottesville is known for onto the tables of patrons who suddenly found themselves holed up at home. From curbside pickup procedures to cook-at-home kits to virtual wine tastings and meal pairings conducted during Zoom meetings, chefs, servers and their colleagues have found creative ways to make it happen.
This Valentine’s Day, whether you’re expressing your appreciation to your significant other or logging onto a virtual happy hour or Galentine gala with the treasured friends who’ve kept your spirits high over the past year, take a moment to honor the folks who kept you fed while you kept away from COVID-19. It’s time to let them know that their efforts kept you nourished on multiple levels during an unsettling and challenging time, and that their creative problem-solving is deeply appreciated.
The first way to show you care is to make a renewed commitment to tipping. If you normally tip for table service but not when you’re picking up orders you’ve placed, why not?
When table service is available, it’s often in nippy or windy outdoor settings. Thanks to the need to keep diners spaced at least 6 feet apart, your server has fewer tables to take care of — which means fewer tips, and less money to take home to pay his or her own bills.
Did your parents ever tell you back in the day that if you couldn’t afford to tip, you couldn’t afford to eat out? They were right — and perhaps more so now than ever. Next time you’re placing a curbside pickup order on a retaurant’s app, don’t skip the tip screen. If you’re paying in person at the register, pick a generous tip amount.
Same goes for any delivery drivers who make it even easier for you to put a lavish meal on the table this Valentine’s Day. Don’t, don’t, don’t stiff the delivery driver. If you are using a convenient delivery app instead of ordering directly from your favorite restaurant, be sure to check out its tipping policies to make sure your driver won’t be left holding an empty bag.
Don’t assume tips are included unless it’s spelled out somewhere. When in doubt, plan on adding extra, because your delivery driver shouldn’t be the one paying for the convenience.
And if you know someone who’s a cheapskate when it comes to tipping, now is the time to speak up. Friends don’t let friends — or even parents — tip 10%. (Let’s be honest: It wasn’t enough back in the 1980s, either.) There’s nothing thrifty about being a jerk. Someone who has faced potential virus exposure, on top of the elements, to bring you a meal deserves a fair shake.
The second way to show you care is to order something to serve at home this year. Home-cooked meals show a great deal of love, but this year, ordering your Valentine’s dinner can help you salute your sweetie and your favorite eatery at the same time.
If you’ve already finalized a dinner menu, then consider ordering dessert from a local restaurant, bakery or grocery store. The staff at your favorite grocery store also has worked hard this past year to make sure you can stock your fridge and pantry, so take a closer look at available bakery and deli options there. Freshly baked cakes and cookies will pair well with local wines, as will a nice Brie or other soft cheese that you can bake and top with some luscious Virginia-made fruit preserves.
Put a little extra care in your menu and use as many locally made or sourced products as possible. And if you can’t be with your sweetheart this year, try putting together a gift basket of local delicacies to leave on his or her doorstep. You can enjoy everything together over FaceTime or Zoom. Pack another basket for your parents, a friend at home with a new baby or a neighbor who can’t get out much during the pandemic.
The third way to show you care is to make sure neighbors are getting enough to eat — and not just on Valentine’s Day. There are plenty of food drives around the holidays, but hunger also happens during the coldest winter months and the hottest summer months. There’s never a bad time to donate nonperishable foods — or cash to help your food bank or pantry buy the items it needs most. Check your food bank’s website to see which specific items are in particular demand right now.
If you’re reaching in your cabinets to collect donations, always check expiration dates. If you wouldn’t serve it to your family or your sweetie, don’t put it in the bag for the food bank. Dented cans and battered boxes might introduce contaminants, and they send a message that’s less than kind. Many folks need to cut back on salt and sugar these days, so reach for fruits canned in juice and low-sodium vegetables. Keep an eye out for gluten-free versions of favorite packaged meals, too.
And if you’d like to guide a new generation into the rewards of love in action, get your children, nieces and nephews involved. Food can help express love in many, many ways.
Many food pantries are happy to receive pet meals, cat litter or baby food and formula. Do a little research together and then assemble a donation package that a child in your life can give in honor of a pet he adores or a baby sibling she’s excited to welcome into the family.