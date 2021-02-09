No-Cook Cooking: Show some love for your food community, too

And if you know someone who’s a cheapskate when it comes to tipping, now is the time to speak up. Friends don’t let friends — or even parents — tip 10%. (Let’s be honest: It wasn’t enough back in the 1980s, either.) There’s nothing thrifty about being a jerk. Someone who has faced potential virus exposure, on top of the elements, to bring you a meal deserves a fair shake.

The second way to show you care is to order something to serve at home this year. Home-cooked meals show a great deal of love, but this year, ordering your Valentine’s dinner can help you salute your sweetie and your favorite eatery at the same time.

If you’ve already finalized a dinner menu, then consider ordering dessert from a local restaurant, bakery or grocery store. The staff at your favorite grocery store also has worked hard this past year to make sure you can stock your fridge and pantry, so take a closer look at available bakery and deli options there. Freshly baked cakes and cookies will pair well with local wines, as will a nice Brie or other soft cheese that you can bake and top with some luscious Virginia-made fruit preserves.