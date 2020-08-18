No-Cook Cooking: School lunches at home offer lots of room for creativity

If you’ve been wanting to make your children’s lunchbox fare healthier, online learning at home offers a silver lining of sorts. Whether you’re packing lunches the night before so you can head to work earlier in the morning or planning to prepare and share lunch during a break from your own work-from-home schedule, here’s your chance to try out some new ideas while no one will be trading lunch items with schoolmates.

If your student is not much of a bread eater, or won’t touch bread with crusts on it, now’s the time to try putting his or her favorite sandwich fillings on flour tortillas. Many versions of the versatile staple are available, including whole-wheat, white, multigrain and even low carb. Even better for pandemic-weary cooks, they’re in good supply at grocery stores.

Flatbread also is a versatile canvas for fillings, and there’s a wider range of flavors, including spinach, sun-dried tomato and Italian herbs. You might end up helping yourself to a sandwich while you’re at it.

At the grocery store, let your child choose the flavor of jelly he or she wants to pair with peanut butter for a customized PB&J.

If your children get tired of peanut butter, and nut allergies are not an issue in your family, try cashew butter or almond butter for variety. Spread your selection on a soft tortilla and add a fruit choice or two. Thin slices of banana and a few golden raisins will taste great with almond butter; blueberries and a few dried cranberries are delicious with cashew butter.