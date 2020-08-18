No-Cook Cooking: School lunches at home offer lots of room for creativity

If you’ve been wanting to make your children’s lunchbox fare healthier, online learning at home offers a silver lining of sorts. Whether you’re packing lunches the night before so you can head to work earlier in the morning or planning to prepare and share lunch during a break from your own work-from-home schedule, here’s your chance to try out some new ideas while no one will be trading lunch items with schoolmates.
If your student is not much of a bread eater, or won’t touch bread with crusts on it, now’s the time to try putting his or her favorite sandwich fillings on flour tortillas. Many versions of the versatile staple are available, including whole-wheat, white, multigrain and even low carb. Even better for pandemic-weary cooks, they’re in good supply at grocery stores.
Flatbread also is a versatile canvas for fillings, and there’s a wider range of flavors, including spinach, sun-dried tomato and Italian herbs. You might end up helping yourself to a sandwich while you’re at it.
At the grocery store, let your child choose the flavor of jelly he or she wants to pair with peanut butter for a customized PB&J.
If your children get tired of peanut butter, and nut allergies are not an issue in your family, try cashew butter or almond butter for variety. Spread your selection on a soft tortilla and add a fruit choice or two. Thin slices of banana and a few golden raisins will taste great with almond butter; blueberries and a few dried cranberries are delicious with cashew butter.
Roll the tortilla evenly and firmly, and then slice it. Diagonal ends may boost the visual appeal on a halved tortilla roll. Another option is to serve smaller pieces; think of the finger-food appeal of sushi and create six to eight smaller slices. If you’re going the sushi-slice route, think about making two tortilla rolls with different fillings and mixing the slices in the lunchbox.
Lunch is a perfect time to sneak in a few more vegetables toward your daily total. The secret is to make it fun.
If your child likes carrots, for instance, mix it up by reaching past the familiar bag of baby carrots and choosing the shredded carrots. Sprinkle shredded carrots on thin slices of Swiss cheese and avocado for a tortilla roll, or create a child-friendly salad with shredded lettuce and carrots. Try hummus and shredded carrots on another tortilla.
Cheese is the star ingredient if your child would prefer a quesadilla to a rolled tortilla sandwich. Try thinly sliced red, orange or yellow peppers, a bit of avocado or some spinach inside. Use a mix of cheeses for a melty midday treat.
Use your spiralizer to turn carrots, zucchini, cucumbers, beets and other veggies into pasta noodle shapes for a vitamin-packed version of a lunchbox pasta salad. Add a fun shape of cooked pasta, such as corkscrews, alphabet letters or cheese-filed tortellini, and a splash of fat-free raspberry vinaigrette dressing. Add veggies you know your child likes, such as pea pods, carrots, green peas or cherry tomatoes. Remember that lunchbox salads are a great way to use up small amounts of leftover vegetables and fruits from your farmers market haul or community-supported agriculture basket — and be sure to make enough for yourself.
