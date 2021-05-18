No-Cook Cooking: Reuniting? Honor the past year with a Pandemic Potluck

Now that you’ve most likely received or scheduled your COVID-19 vaccination and limitations on gatherings are starting to ease up, you’re probably wondering how best to get together with your friends and family members. Yes, it really has been a while.
After more than a year of No-Cook Cooking, you may be worrying about what will happen when you invite people over for the first time since the shutdowns and they discover that you never became a gourmet cook during the pandemic.
Relax. Remember that these are your friends and loved ones — the folks who care about you and knew you weren’t a Food Network star before lockdown — and they’re not here to be impressed.
They just want to see you in person, without all the Zoom pauses and random disappearances and unexplained funky noises. And they’ve just spent the past half-hour struggling to remember how to fasten out-in-public pants again before leaving home, so they’re in absolutely no position to judge you.
Here’s how to make everything about reuniting easier on yourself and your guests: The Pandemic Potluck.
Food has taken a lot of interesting twists and turns since March 2020, and the Pandemic Potluck gives you an opportunity to show off what you’ve learned from a year in the kitchen wilderness and look back at some of the creative trends that kept people’s spirits up while our normal order-devour-repeat routines took different forms.
Potlucks also mean that everyone is bringing something, so you won’t be stuck in the kitchen no-cooking yourself into a frenzy when you all you really want is to sit back and catch up with everyone.
I’ll present two options for Pandemic Potlucks, to which you bring your own ideas and your unique flavor and creativity to create the gathering you’ve been craving. I recommend starting with either a potluck to which everyone brings a pandemic-themed dish, or one in which everyone brings a dish he or she missed during the pandemic.
A Pandemic Potluck with a pandemic food trend theme pays homage to the entertaining TikTok trends and other social media phenomena that we either tried and liked in spite of ourselves or rejected in abject horror. Recipes and assembly instructions abound online.
Start with some hard seltzer cocktails; now that the temperatures are climbing, try hard seltzer slushies. Most recipes call for your favorite flavor of hard seltzer, which boomed in popularity in 2020, to which you add your favorite liquor. Combine it with some frozen or chopped fruit to match or complement the flavor of the seltzer and some crushed ice before blending. Add a little individuality by localizing your slushie with fruits from Central Virginia orchards, farms or farmers markets.
Pancake cereal could make a whimsical 2020 appetizer. So could popcorn salad.
Let pandemic trends inspire the dishes everyone brings — and the ones you supply to fill in spaces. For entrées, consider a mix of keto-friendly and plant-based courses that honor your friends’ preferences and the explosion of two eating plans that spent 2020 in the spotlight. If your Pandemic Potluck is a cookout, make room on the grill for beef burgers and Impossible, Beyond or Incogmeato patties.
For an easy pasta course, try the baked feta and cherry tomato pasta sauce that has been a social media favorite.
Salads and veggie sides can pay tribute to new appreciation gained for farm-to-table relationships while restaurants faced closings and dining room capacity cutbacks and such taken-for-granted public gatherings as farmers market strolls and pick-your-own orchard outings had to be recalibrated for safety. Assemble a bed of fresh salad greens that you ordered online in advance from your favorite farmers market, and marinate some fresh local asparagus to steam and serve warm on top.
For dessert, serve banana bread with the whipped coffee that was all the rage about this time last year.
Another idea for a Pandemic Potluck is to focus on the dishes you daydreamed about when they were hard to find at the height of the lockdown era. Did you crave Indian food? Miss pub grub or bistro classics? The creamy red pepper soup that never makes it to the menu because it sells out too quickly? Instead of preparing dishes at home, ask everyone to order and bring favorite dishes to share from local restaurants they love.
This potluck plan gives each person around the table a chance to give thanks for the restaurant employees who cleared hurdle after hurdle to keep families fed during an uneasy time. Share stories about what you love about the palak paneer or lasagna and the people who prepare it. It’s a great time to focus on appreciation for the food fantasies that got us through the long stretches of grocery shortages. Don’t worry about what pairs well with what, and remember that basmati rice goes with everything.
Still looking for ideas for a Pandemic Potluck to suit your personality? Plan a gathering in which each person serves a dish that he or she relied on when grocery shelves showed bare spots. Did you come up with a new ramen recipe that deserves a spot on your post-pandemic rotation? Did you turn peanut butter and some of that panic-buy spaghetti into Thai cold noodles? Did you ever break down, follow a recipe step by step and impress yourself with the results? Here’s your chance to reflect on how you’ve grown during all that unexpected time in the kitchen.