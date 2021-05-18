No-Cook Cooking: Reuniting? Honor the past year with a Pandemic Potluck

Now that you’ve most likely received or scheduled your COVID-19 vaccination and limitations on gatherings are starting to ease up, you’re probably wondering how best to get together with your friends and family members. Yes, it really has been a while.

After more than a year of No-Cook Cooking, you may be worrying about what will happen when you invite people over for the first time since the shutdowns and they discover that you never became a gourmet cook during the pandemic.

Relax. Remember that these are your friends and loved ones — the folks who care about you and knew you weren’t a Food Network star before lockdown — and they’re not here to be impressed.

They just want to see you in person, without all the Zoom pauses and random disappearances and unexplained funky noises. And they’ve just spent the past half-hour struggling to remember how to fasten out-in-public pants again before leaving home, so they’re in absolutely no position to judge you.

Here’s how to make everything about reuniting easier on yourself and your guests: The Pandemic Potluck.