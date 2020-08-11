No-Cook Cooking: Plan ahead for easy school-day breakfasts

No matter how different the start of this school year may look and feel, students and their parents will share at least one basic question:
What in the world are we going to have for breakfast?
Mornings can be hectic for even the most serene families. And whether students will be seated 6 feet apart in classrooms or pulling up chairs in front of laptops, they’ll retain more of what they’re learning if they’re starting the day with energy from wholesome protein, whole grains, vegetables and fruits.
Parents who think they can work from home, concentrate at the office, lead lessons or check homework on just a mug or two of coffee will want to think again. Don’t you deserve to be nourished while you’re making everyone else’s lives run more smoothly?
With a little planning, even the most reluctant cook can put easy, healthy breakfasts on the table for the whole family.
The No-Cook Cooking philosophy is all about maximum satisfaction and minimal waste, so start by thinking about your family’s likes and dislikes. No matter how adorable those miniature muffin-cup omelets or breakfast bento boxes look on Pinterest, if no one eats them, you’ve just wasted your time and unchained a snack monster that’ll hit your after-school kitchen like a derecho.
A simple peanut butter sandwich with banana slices on whole-wheat toast that gets eaten, on the other hand, can pave the way for a successful morning. If you still want to make an omelet or frittata base because you like tucking some peppers and other nutritious vegetables into an egg-protein-powered morning meal, consider rolling it up in flour tortillas to make it easier for small hands to hold. (Grownups may find it hard to resist adding a spoonful of salsa — or two. Go for it.)
If your family likes oatmeal but never has time to wait for it to cool down, check out the wide variety of online recipes for overnight oatmeal.
Most involve mixing old-fashioned rolled oats with the milk of your choice — cow’s milk, almond, soy, cashew — and leaving it in the refrigerator overnight. During the morning rush, you’ll pull out a creamy breakfast that’s a convenient canvas for blueberries, strawberries, raisins, bananas and other favorite fruit toppings. The economical meal also is a creative way to use up small amounts of fruit left over from orchard visits or farmers-market finds. Some recipes call for adding yogurt for a silky calcium boost.
Many of your favorite fast-food breakfast items can inspire easy home versions that offer more nutrition and fewer calories. Whole-grain English muffins team up beautifully with lean ham, lower-fat cheeses and seasoned scrambled egg whites.
English muffins are a great way to get some whole grains without loading up on too much bread, so try your own healthy updates of your family’s breakfast favorites. Here’s your chance to try plant-based sausage patties, for instance, or almond or cashew butter and sugar-free fruit preserves in a fresh take on a PB&J.
Satisfy your cravings
