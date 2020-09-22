No-Cook Cooking: Pick a favorite entree and plan other meals around it

No-Cook Cooking is all about enjoying convenience and flavor while avoiding waste whenever possible. So as you start hitting your stride with a busy back-to-school season, heading back to the office after months of working from home or otherwise adjusting to autumn’s more hectic schedules, it’s time to consider entrees that work as hard as you do.
Think about your favorite dishes for a minute. What do they have in common? Look carefully, and you may realize that versatility is one of their shared characteristics.
Make a big batch of one of your favorite foods — we’ll use chili, macaroni and cheese and chef’s salad as today’s examples — and see how many different ways you can enjoy it. If you can make one entree that works for dinner tonight and lunch once or twice this week, you’ve eliminated a lot of extra work, and that’s always a good plan.
Chef’s salad is a good way to use up some of the deli meat and eggs you snagged when they were on sale. Slice up that deli meat into thin strips and those hard-boiled eggs into rounds. If you pile them on half a bag of romaine lettuce for an entree salad tonight, you can enjoy the same flavors for lunch tomorrow in a different format — a wrap.
Roll out two pieces of this flatbread, two flour tortillas or a couple of flavorful sandwich wraps and divide the other half of the bag of romaine between them. Top with the remaining deli meat strips, hard-boiled egg slices and a sprinkling of cheese, and now you have chef’s salad wraps for two lunches — or one lunch for two. They’ll travel better if you skip dressing or wait to add it until you’re ready to eat.
Another spin on this idea is to make a stir-fry dinner with whatever meat is on sale and half a bag of broccoli slaw. Broccoli slaw is a delightfully crunchy addition to sandwich wraps, and it practically begs for the last shreds of rotisserie chicken, if that’s what you bought for dinner last night. Pump up the vitamin C by adding a few drained mandarin orange slices and the vitamin A with shredded carrots.
Chili also lends itself well to multiple meals. Prepare your favorite chili recipe for a Sunday afternoon of sports watching and save the rest for future lunches and dinners with a twist. Ladle it onto a steaming baked potato and garnish with thinly sliced peppers. Cincinnati-style chili is great served over spaghetti and topped with shredded cheese and/or chopped onions. Hollow out a small, round loaf of bread to fashion an edible bowl to fill with chili; season and save the bread you removed, and it’ll make tasty binder for meatloaf burgers.
You may want to make another batch of chili to spoon onto crisp greens for a taco salad, or over tortilla chips, jalapenos and cheese for a savory upgrade of your favorite nachos. Both of these options offer you the excuse you need to try that vegetarian chili recipe or the white-beans-and-chicken version you’ve been eyeing.
If you’re making homemade macaroni and cheese for a family meal, boil some extra macaroni and chill it for macaroni salad, which you can customize with your favorite chopped fresh veggies. It’s a great way to use up small amounts of late-summer produce in your crisper, and it’s a flavorful option to try if you need to shake up your lunch routine. Try serving it over salad greens or rolling it into a wrap.
Mac and cheese may be the ultimate comfort food, and it’s an easy way to please a crowd of diners of different ages. If you’re looking for something different to serve during weekend game watching or a family gathering, make a big batch and create a toppings bar with bowls of chopped bacon, snipped chives, sliced black olives, sauteed mushrooms — or, if you’re in the mood for something particularly decadent, some steamed seafood from your butcher’s counter. Plenty of recipes are available online for vegan versions, too.
