No-Cook Cooking: Pick a favorite entree and plan other meals around it

No-Cook Cooking is all about enjoying convenience and flavor while avoiding waste whenever possible. So as you start hitting your stride with a busy back-to-school season, heading back to the office after months of working from home or otherwise adjusting to autumn’s more hectic schedules, it’s time to consider entrees that work as hard as you do.

Think about your favorite dishes for a minute. What do they have in common? Look carefully, and you may realize that versatility is one of their shared characteristics.

Make a big batch of one of your favorite foods — we’ll use chili, macaroni and cheese and chef’s salad as today’s examples — and see how many different ways you can enjoy it. If you can make one entree that works for dinner tonight and lunch once or twice this week, you’ve eliminated a lot of extra work, and that’s always a good plan.

Chef’s salad is a good way to use up some of the deli meat and eggs you snagged when they were on sale. Slice up that deli meat into thin strips and those hard-boiled eggs into rounds. If you pile them on half a bag of romaine lettuce for an entree salad tonight, you can enjoy the same flavors for lunch tomorrow in a different format — a wrap.