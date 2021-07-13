No-Cook Cooking: Pesto brings color, flavor and ease to summer meals

While gardens and farmers markets are brimming with produce, it’s easy to focus on the larger seasonal delights. Salads get bigger as new plantings of lettuces mature and home-grown tomatoes start taking over the spotlight. Zucchini almost seems to take pride in its abundance, and eating too much corn on the cob doesn’t seem possible.
With all the big-veggie bounty in the produce sections and roadside stands, it’s easy to overlook the smaller stuff — the herbs and greens that also are growing enthusiastically this time of year. For the No-Cook Cooking cook, fresh herbs are a secret weapon for putting impressive meals on the table with surprisingly little effort.
Pesto is delicious year-round, but it’s particularly tasty when you can pluck and rinse basil, cilantro and other herbs from a container garden and drop them directly in the food processor. This summer, take a break from the heavy sauces you normally make for pasta; save the tomatoes and onions for summer’s salsa, gazpacho and ceviche, and give pesto a try.
Traditional recipes for pesto contain five key ingredients — basil, garlic, Parmigiano-Reggiano, pine nuts and olive oil — whirred together in a food processor, with the olive oil added in a slow, steady stream for thorough blending. Salt often is added to taste.
The result is a vivid green sauce that complements everything from a sizzling steak to a platter of steamed or grilled squashes.
There are countless variations on the basic formula, but try the old-school flavors in your first outing to get a feel for why this sauce is a classic. One thing you’ll hear over and over from chefs and cookbook authors is that this is the time to use a flavorful, high-quality olive oil. Plan to splurge on the olive oil for your pesto without worries; with all the summer salads that need homemade dressings with fresh herbs and all the romaine bunches you’ll need to brush before grilling, you’ll find plenty of uses for the rest of that oil.
Lots of online recipes are out there; pick one and dive in. And once you’ve experienced the versatility of the flavor profile, it’s time to experiment.
Folks who aren’t crazy about pine nuts substitute walnuts, pistachios and even pumpkin seeds. Brief roasting in a pan on the stovetop can minimize or eliminate bitterness in the nuts.
You’ll find many uses for the Parmesan you buy for pesto, but it’s also interesting to try other similar cheeses. Pecorino, made from sheep’s milk, is a popular substitution.
And if you’re ready to swap out the basil, here’s where the fun really begins. Cilantro is a great choice for your pesto if the rest of your meal is focusing on Mexican flavors; consider using roasted pumpkin seeds, too. Fresh parsley adds yet another flavor twist, and some folks savor the bite of arugula. There’s no reason not to combine different greenery choices to create your own custom blend.
If you’re starting to see different kinds of garlic at the store or produce stand, pesto is a flexible and forgiving place to experiment with them. Some folks prefer choosing milder varieties of garlic or smaller amounts so it won’t overpower baby vegetables. Others take a go-big-or-go-home approach that makes vampires skip Central Virginia on the map to seek blander pastures. Your new favorite garlic variety may be out there waiting for you.
If you think of pasta as strictly a winter dish, remember that pesto can make itself at home on your plate any day of the year. A friend of mine who loves grilling steaks often tops them with a touch of melted butter before spreading pesto on the still-sizzling beef. If you’re all but keeping your spiralizer in a holster these days to turn all that zucchini bounty into whisper-thin ribbons and tender, pasta-like strands, pesto is an ideal accompaniment.
The bold green hue of pesto adds extra visual appeal to fresh vegetables, so peel a carrot or two for the spiralizer as well. If you discovered mashed carrots last year, pesto can make a delightful topping. Pesto also plays well with spinach, whether you’re sneaking some into a raw spinach salad or layering a little in vegetarian lasagna. Pesto’s punch may be just what you need to persuade a veggie hater at your table who objects to blander, milder flavors to give your favorite side dishes another chance.
And unlike many tomato-based pasta sauces, pesto also tastes great when served chilled. A small plate of chilled pesto pasta can be an unexpected first course to serve while steaks or marinated chicken thighs are on the grill. If you love the chilled peanut noodles from your favorite Asian restaurant, be sure to give the pesto version a try.
If you decide to use your blender for pesto, however, keep in mind that you’ll need to wash all those pungent garlic aromas away before you whirl that next milkshake. If you can’t put your blender’s lid on the top rack in the dishwasher, give that odor-hoarding seal a good squirt of lemon juice and some extra attention in the sink.