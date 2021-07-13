No-Cook Cooking: Pesto brings color, flavor and ease to summer meals

There are countless variations on the basic formula, but try the old-school flavors in your first outing to get a feel for why this sauce is a classic. One thing you’ll hear over and over from chefs and cookbook authors is that this is the time to use a flavorful, high-quality olive oil. Plan to splurge on the olive oil for your pesto without worries; with all the summer salads that need homemade dressings with fresh herbs and all the romaine bunches you’ll need to brush before grilling, you’ll find plenty of uses for the rest of that oil.

Lots of online recipes are out there; pick one and dive in. And once you’ve experienced the versatility of the flavor profile, it’s time to experiment.

Folks who aren’t crazy about pine nuts substitute walnuts, pistachios and even pumpkin seeds. Brief roasting in a pan on the stovetop can minimize or eliminate bitterness in the nuts.

You’ll find many uses for the Parmesan you buy for pesto, but it’s also interesting to try other similar cheeses. Pecorino, made from sheep’s milk, is a popular substitution.