No-Cook Cooking: Out of ramen noodles? Pandemic pros don't panic

There was a time not long ago when a sparse shelf of instant ramen noodles and soups in a Southern college-town supermarket meant one of three things: midterms; finals; or snow.
Ramen noodles mean many things to many diners. They’re valued as bad-weather emergency staples, budget-stretching bowls of comfort food, starting points for easy homemade soups and stir-fries and unapologetically savored snacks. But whether pandemic supply hiccups or snow-forecast demand will get the blame, the result is the same: the ramen shelf has been showing some seriously bare patches lately.
The No-Cook Cooking cook often has ramen set aside for weather worries, late-night homemade pho cravings and end-of-pay-period culinary magic. Since the pandemic began last year, however, we’ve faced several stretches in which the no-nonsense basic has been hard to find. And after a year of pandemic-related supply-chain surprises, seeing that particular shelf empty is unnerving in a way that even the year-long absence of spray disinfectants hasn’t been.
To the purist, nothing else will do. But to the No-Cook Cooking cook, it’s an exercise in serendipity and discovery.
While you’re in the ramen region of your store, look for rice noodles.
Rice noodles are white to transparent, and you’ll see them in brittle blocks of fragile-looking strands. Don’t be afraid of them, because they’re every bit as versatile and easy to prepare as ramen. When you read the package directions, you’ll be surprised by how quickly dinner will be on the table.
The cooking directions vary depending on how you’ll be using the noodles, so always read them first.
If you’re making soup or pad thai and the noodles will receive more cooking time, all you may need to do is cover them with warm water — not steaming or boiling — and let them soak while you slice the vegetables or gather your spices. If you’re serving them as a side dish, or as a base for a stir-fry, directions may call for pouring boiling water over them. Be sure not to let them soak or boil too long, or you can end up with a gummy clump — but even then, a quick rotation in the microwave can correct many missteps.
Rice noodles fit into gluten-free eating plans, so they’ll take you places ramen can’t go.
If what you’re looking for is a warm nest for your stir-fry, a base for beef tips simmered with mushrooms or a stress-free side dish, try instant brown rice.
Brown rice brings fiber, protein and minerals, especially manganese, to the table. If you’ve passed it up in the past, assuming it would take longer to cook, the instant versions will fit right into your ramen time frame. And if you can’t even wait that long, keep an eye out for petite microwaveable tubs of instant brown rice that combine almost criminally easy preparation with built-in portion control.
If you’re using sheet-sized rice noodle wraps to create refreshing, see-through spring rolls packed with thinly shredded carrots, cucumbers, radishes and other vegetables, consider serving them with a quick toss of instant brown rice, slivered almonds, mandarin orange segments and dried cranberries served in lettuce leaves.
Once the ramen shelf returns to its fully stocked glory, by all means, replenish your pantry. Just keep some basic pandemic etiquette in mind.
Even when we’re not in a pandemic, we’re all in this together, so do your best not to take the very last block or bowl of ramen off the shelf. Leave it for a fellow shopper who may not have the transportation access or financial reserves to search another store for it.
