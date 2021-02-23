No-Cook Cooking: Out of ramen noodles? Pandemic pros don't panic

The cooking directions vary depending on how you’ll be using the noodles, so always read them first.

If you’re making soup or pad thai and the noodles will receive more cooking time, all you may need to do is cover them with warm water — not steaming or boiling — and let them soak while you slice the vegetables or gather your spices. If you’re serving them as a side dish, or as a base for a stir-fry, directions may call for pouring boiling water over them. Be sure not to let them soak or boil too long, or you can end up with a gummy clump — but even then, a quick rotation in the microwave can correct many missteps.

Rice noodles fit into gluten-free eating plans, so they’ll take you places ramen can’t go.

If what you’re looking for is a warm nest for your stir-fry, a base for beef tips simmered with mushrooms or a stress-free side dish, try instant brown rice.

Brown rice brings fiber, protein and minerals, especially manganese, to the table. If you’ve passed it up in the past, assuming it would take longer to cook, the instant versions will fit right into your ramen time frame. And if you can’t even wait that long, keep an eye out for petite microwaveable tubs of instant brown rice that combine almost criminally easy preparation with built-in portion control.