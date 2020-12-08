No-Cook Cooking: Oranges fill the season with fragrance and flavor

You’re probably seeing several different varieties of oranges at the grocery store these days. This is great news for the No-Cook Cooking cook, because oranges aren’t just for Christmas stockings; they are stress-free secret weapons for delicious meals and fragrant natural decorations.
If you spent part of your summer kitchen time exploring the delicious possibilities of fresh lemon with chicken, bring home several varieties of oranges and try them with beef. At a time when many cooks are focusing on holiday turkeys and hams, beef has been in good supply in local stores, too — and at a time when your weeknights are getting busier, the convenient packages of beef already sliced or chopped for stir-fry use will fit comfortably into your shopping cart and menu plans.
If you’ve always enjoyed orange beef from your favorite Chinese or pan-Asian restaurant, keep in mind that a spicy stir-fry with tender beef, fresh orange slices or segments and crushed red peppers is a launching pad for a great handcrafted meal at home. Crank up or dial back the heat to suit your family’s preferences, and don’t be surprised if there’s some debate over who gets the leftovers for lunch the next day.
Ginger and orange play well together, and both can bring out the best in your beef. Freshly ground black pepper complements all three; if you’ve discovered orange pepper seasoning during your pandemic quest for appealing, versatile spice blends, you already know how delicious it is in everything from vinaigrette dressings to hot buttered rice.
If you’ve found yourself marveling lately at how busy your holiday season has become so far even while pandemic precautions have downsized performances and gatherings, you’ll appreciate having some simple, satisfying meals for hectic evenings. Try a more traditional Chinese orange beef one evening, simmered beef tips with orange and rosemary over brown and wild rice or whole-wheat noodles the next and slow-cooker chili with hints of cinnamon and orange peel for game night. Serving beef instead of chicken more often during the season will make that roasted holiday bird seem like more of a show-stopper than it would if you’d been eating chicken on autopilot every night.
Oranges are easy to experiment with in entrees because they have natural friendships with other favorite flavorings. Oranges, green and black olives and rosemary are a can’t-fail combination with chicken and beef alike. If you love entree salads, serve hot beef slices or tips seasoned with rosemary, ginger and peppers over cool mixed greens and add segments of tangerines or those tiny seedless oranges your children love. Here’s your chance to mix in some hearty winter greens that you’re seeing in profusion in the produce section, such as spinach and different varieties of kale. Sprinkle a generous handful of green or black olive slices on top and enjoy the interplay of sweet, tart and briny notes.
Oranges are packed with vitamin C and potassium, making them valuable sources of nutrition during winter cold and flu season. And here’s another advantage to the magic pairing of oranges and beef: vitamin C enhances iron absorption.
If you’re looking for a fresh idea for holiday ham leftovers, think of how delicious ham is with pineapple — and invite oranges to the party. Hot ham and fruit over greens makes an unexpected entree salad you’ll want to try again. Just keep in mind that if you’re using salty ham, you’ll want to use a lighter touch while seasoning your dressings. Stir-fry some ham with orange, pineapple and colorful bell peppers as the basis for an easy fried-rice entree on a night when you’ve got places to be other than the kitchen.
Oranges and cinnamon also are an irresistible combination in hot herbal teas and iced green tea. If you love heating up some apple cider with cinnamon and cloves, try adding a few orange slices. The scent will make your kitchen smell as if you’re filming a television Christmas movie.
This is a great time to use blood oranges, which have an almost candy-like sweetness that shines in the company of cloves and cinnamon. And speaking of candy, oranges also play well with chocolate, especially dark chocolate, in all kinds of dessert recipes and baked goods.
Sometimes, you’ll get home with a bag of oranges that aren’t particularly sweet or fragrant. They won’t go to waste if you dry them for natural holiday decorations.
Use a mandoline — carefully — to make uniform slices, and be sure to remove any seeds.
Numerous recipes are available online for drying orange slices and other citrus fruits for two to three hours in a 250-degree oven. Be sure to put the slices on a rack on top of your baking sheet, because even though you’ll be spraying them with non-stick cooking spray, they’re still likely to stick and tear. Turn on your oven light and check on them frequently as they dry.
If you enjoy the flavor combination of oranges and cinnamon in teas and cookies, try stringing small segments of cinnamon bark between some cranberries and dried orange slices to hang in your kitchen. And if your favorite store carries tiny rosemary “trees” in pots or containers, you’ve just found the perfect miniature trees for your kitchen or dining room. Just scale some strings of citrus, cranberries and cinnamon to fit. Be careful not to rush through all that stringing, because sharper needles tend to work best, and you’ll want to keep your thread from tangling and knotting.
Thin slices of grapefruit, lime and lemon add color and appealing scents to the mix.
If you like the way your ornamental dried citrus slices turned out, consider making another batch with a careful sprinkling of superfine sugar. This time, the end result is a chewy, sweet treat that can be sliced and diced to add to brownies, cookies, fruitcakes, gingerbread — and even the nonfat vanilla yogurt and oatmeal you enjoy with breakfast.
