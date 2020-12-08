No-Cook Cooking: Oranges fill the season with fragrance and flavor

You’re probably seeing several different varieties of oranges at the grocery store these days. This is great news for the No-Cook Cooking cook, because oranges aren’t just for Christmas stockings; they are stress-free secret weapons for delicious meals and fragrant natural decorations.

If you spent part of your summer kitchen time exploring the delicious possibilities of fresh lemon with chicken, bring home several varieties of oranges and try them with beef. At a time when many cooks are focusing on holiday turkeys and hams, beef has been in good supply in local stores, too — and at a time when your weeknights are getting busier, the convenient packages of beef already sliced or chopped for stir-fry use will fit comfortably into your shopping cart and menu plans.

If you’ve always enjoyed orange beef from your favorite Chinese or pan-Asian restaurant, keep in mind that a spicy stir-fry with tender beef, fresh orange slices or segments and crushed red peppers is a launching pad for a great handcrafted meal at home. Crank up or dial back the heat to suit your family’s preferences, and don’t be surprised if there’s some debate over who gets the leftovers for lunch the next day.