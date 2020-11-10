No-Cook Cooking: Making this different Thanksgiving a good one

With safety limits on indoor gatherings during the pandemic, Thanksgiving is going to look different this year. That’s why it’s important for each of us to give some thought to what the holiday truly means.

Instead of yearning for the Thanksgiving you’d hoped to celebrate this year, stay positive and use the remaining two weeks to plan a meaningful celebration. Start by taking a moment to focus on the aspect you love most about the holiday, and then you can find a new way to make it happen.

Cooking for a crowdIf your ideal Thanksgiving involves planning and cooking for a packed table of extended family members and friends, stock up on plastic storage containers and thermal bags and create a curbside family Thanksgiving for the ages.

Cook the meal your soul craves, and fill an insulated bag for each household. Instead of having everyone arrive at a certain time to dig in, ask family members to pick up their bagged dinners. (After cooking all those meals, you shouldn’t be expected to drop them off, too.)

Set the table; set up Zoom, FaceTime or the video conferencing app of your choice; and ask one of the youngsters to say grace. Of course, it’s not the same as being there, but everyone will remember the year you saved Thanksgiving.