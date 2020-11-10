No-Cook Cooking: Making this different Thanksgiving a good one

With safety limits on indoor gatherings during the pandemic, Thanksgiving is going to look different this year. That’s why it’s important for each of us to give some thought to what the holiday truly means.
Instead of yearning for the Thanksgiving you’d hoped to celebrate this year, stay positive and use the remaining two weeks to plan a meaningful celebration. Start by taking a moment to focus on the aspect you love most about the holiday, and then you can find a new way to make it happen.
Cooking for a crowdIf your ideal Thanksgiving involves planning and cooking for a packed table of extended family members and friends, stock up on plastic storage containers and thermal bags and create a curbside family Thanksgiving for the ages.
Cook the meal your soul craves, and fill an insulated bag for each household. Instead of having everyone arrive at a certain time to dig in, ask family members to pick up their bagged dinners. (After cooking all those meals, you shouldn’t be expected to drop them off, too.)
Set the table; set up Zoom, FaceTime or the video conferencing app of your choice; and ask one of the youngsters to say grace. Of course, it’s not the same as being there, but everyone will remember the year you saved Thanksgiving.
If your loved ones don’t live close enough for a curbside approach, ask everyone to agree on a time to coordinate home-cooked meals or meal deliveries so you can start and end the feast together. You still have time to bake and mail some cookies to end the meal on a sentimental note; if you’re feeling really generous, include a copy of your recipe.
Passing down traditionsIf the Thanksgiving memory you’ll miss the most is passing down family recipes and other traditions, FaceTime and other programs can come to the rescue.
Gathering around your stovetop to share the secret ingredients of your sweet potato pie or the whipping technique that makes your meringue hold its perfect texture still works if your family members are watching from their own kitchens. Think of it as an interactive cooking show designed for the ones you love.
A low-tech version helped me stay close to my family when I moved to Virginia and didn’t have Black Fridays off for travel time. For years, I’d call my mother on Thanksgiving morning as the televised parade blared in the background and ask her how many minutes per pound the turkey should spend in the oven (always 15), at what temperature (325 to 350 degrees) and how often to baste it (every 45 minutes).
Mom knew I’d learned how to roast a turkey by watching her cook a childhood’s worth of Thanksgiving dinners, but she loved the telephone tradition as much as I did. If only we’d had today’s technology then to capture one of those remote recaps to savor now.
The food. Of course it’s the food.If you’re looking forward to living off that turkey for a few days of memorable encore meals and mile-high sandwiches, savor that virtual family coaching. Roasting a turkey is a classic No-Cook Cooking endeavor, because one investment of cooking time pays off with multiple meals of dreamy leftovers.
Don’t like the idea of leftovers? Think of it as meal planning instead. If you’re on your own this year, possibly for the first time, roasting your own turkey is a great way to build some confidence in the kitchen and fill some freezer bags with lean protein to build nutritious meals around later.
If you’re hoping to replicate your family’s traditional meal on your own for the first time, now’s the time to start mapping out which tasks can be done the day before, such as baking a cake or chopping celery and water chestnuts for stuffing. You get to decide what dishes you’ll cook from scratch and which ones the grocery store can take care of for you.
Simple giftsIf you are on your own this year, seize the silver lining: You are free to riff on the traditional family meal. Your kitchen operates by your rules. If you can’t eat your uncle’s legendary stuffing because it’s loaded with onions, leave them out. Can’t stand pumpkin pie? Try cherry cobbler, deep-dish apple pie or caramel cheesecake.
If you are an improvisational, pinch-of-this kind of cook, and you’ve always wanted to tweak the traditions, this is your year. Choose your own Thanksgiving adventure.
If you aren’t a fan of green bean casserole, slice up some Brussels sprouts to sauté with chopped collard greens and kale, or roast a low-maintenance sheet pan of seasoned root vegetables. If you’d rather hear the satisfying thud of canned cranberry sauce sliding from can to serving dish than simmer cranberries and orange zest on the stovetop, you won’t hurt anyone else’s feelings.
If being alone this year means you finally get to cook a meatless holiday spread, recipes abound online for vegan gravy and all kinds of stuffed squashes and savory grain loaves. There’s still time to plan a hearty feast and test-drive some recipes before the big day.
Just remember that nothing satisfies quite like gratitude. While you savor your day, give thanks for surviving this much of 2020 in style.
