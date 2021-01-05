No-Cook Cooking: Macaroni and cheese isn't just kids' stuff

Apparently, there are people who think that macaroni and cheese is exclusively for children. The No-Cook Cooking cook knows otherwise.
Hot, succulent noodles in a creamy, cheesy sauce, topped with the crackle of broiled cheese and perhaps the crunch of buttered bread crumbs, is comfort food on an epic scale. If prepared correctly, it can be a heavenly delivery system for calcium and protein. And if you like your entertaining to be easy, it’s a great place to start.
Silence the critics by reaching for more grown-up flavor profiles. Think of the cheeses you enjoy most in grilled cheese sandwiches and start there. Smoked Gouda? A delectable Gruyere? Reach for creamy choices that don’t get oily or chunky when they melt. Whole-wheat pasta can lend a nutty earthiness.
No special occasion is necessary, but consider macaroni and cheese for the times when you want to focus on warmth and comfort. Think snow days, game days and Meatless Mondays. Keep it in mind for weeknights when there’s good news to be celebrated. And it’s never too early in the year to start planning your Super Bowl spread, even if you’ll be watching by yourself.
One option for mac-and-cheese entertaining is to offer a toppings bar. Test this treat on your quarantine crew now and turn the feedback into fine-tuning notes for future cold-weather events after the pandemic is over.
Fill individual ramekins halfway with macaroni and cheese and broil some shredded cheese on top. As tempting as it may be to pack the ramekins, be sure to leave enough room for the toppings that will turn your mac and cheese into a meal.
Prepare a meat or two and several vegetables. Offer a mix of raw and cooked toppings, and keep them all on a scale that will fit neatly on top of the ramekins.
Think of diced ham, halved meatballs or quartered slices of kielbasa. Bacon is a no-brainer.
Chop bell peppers in several different colors and sauté some sliced mushrooms. Use a mandoline to shave thin celery slices, and toast a quick batch of kale chips. Varying textures and temperatures will keep it all interesting, but keep your veggie choices lean and simple; don’t drench the vegetables in sauces that’ll compete with your centerpiece. Chopped parsley, cilantro or chives add a finishing touch.
Consider presenting each ramekin on a plate to catch toppings that inevitably tumble off — and to allow room for other sides, such as a crisp green salad, steamed asparagus spears, wilted spinach or some quartered Brussels sprouts that you’ve roasted with bacon.
Keep a second pot warm in the kitchen to refill the ramekins — or to turn remaining toppings into a weeknight meal that’ll be too decadent to think of as leftovers.
If ramekins seem too fussy for the event you have in mind — playoffs, anyone? — just spoon the mac and cheese into bowls, add toppings and sides, and dig in.
Mac-and-cheese bars lend themselves well to themes. Use vintage plates for a mid-century diner theme; offer cubes of meatloaf among your toppings and serve with mugs of locally brewed root beer. Glam it up for an Oscars party. And if you really missed the summer fair circuit in 2020, check out recipes online for deep-fried mac and cheese if you dare.