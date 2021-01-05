No-Cook Cooking: Macaroni and cheese isn't just kids' stuff

Apparently, there are people who think that macaroni and cheese is exclusively for children. The No-Cook Cooking cook knows otherwise.

Hot, succulent noodles in a creamy, cheesy sauce, topped with the crackle of broiled cheese and perhaps the crunch of buttered bread crumbs, is comfort food on an epic scale. If prepared correctly, it can be a heavenly delivery system for calcium and protein. And if you like your entertaining to be easy, it’s a great place to start.

Silence the critics by reaching for more grown-up flavor profiles. Think of the cheeses you enjoy most in grilled cheese sandwiches and start there. Smoked Gouda? A delectable Gruyere? Reach for creamy choices that don’t get oily or chunky when they melt. Whole-wheat pasta can lend a nutty earthiness.

No special occasion is necessary, but consider macaroni and cheese for the times when you want to focus on warmth and comfort. Think snow days, game days and Meatless Mondays. Keep it in mind for weeknights when there’s good news to be celebrated. And it’s never too early in the year to start planning your Super Bowl spread, even if you’ll be watching by yourself.