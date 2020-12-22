No-Cook Cooking: Let oatmeal and dried cranberries solve Christmas breakfast dilemma

There’s still time to make a decision today to make Friday morning happier for the whole family: what to serve for Christmas breakfast.
Nobody wants to be the child who’s dragged away from his or her new toys to sit up straight and force down a frustratingly timed meal. Nobody wants to be the parent who does the dragging, even with worthy goals of preventing a long day of high-calorie grazing and sugared-up meltdowns and making sure appetites are intact for a holiday dinner that has taken weeks of planning and days of preparation.
And let’s face it: nobody really wants to be responsible for cooking an elaborate breakfast, especially if the timing schedule for the moving parts of your main holiday meal already resembles an air-traffic-control drama.
Plan ahead for a stress-free repast that can be enjoyed, not resented, on the magical morning the whole family has been looking forward to since the COVID-19 pandemic started canceling plans and shattering schedules three fiscal quarters ago.
Chances are you absolutely don’t need any new tasks on Thursday’s list, so pick up two grocery items today: oatmeal and dried cranberries. What they bring to the party in terms of nutrition and flavor is matched only by their versatility.
Online recipes abound for breakfast cookies, which look and taste like decadent dessert cookies but contain healthier ingredients so you can start the day with vitamins, protein and fiber instead of added sugar and flour. Many recipes also eliminate oil by substituting unsweetened applesauce or mashed bananas to keep the cookies scrumptiously moist.
Oatmeal and dried cranberries are a dream team in breakfast cookies. If you’d like to play up the holiday color of the cranberries, try adding pistachios for a cheerful flash of green and a respectable serving of fiber and protein.
If you bake them today, wrap them carefully and manage to hide them in a tightly sealed container, you’ll be able to pass them out with glasses of milk on Christmas morning. If you’re already baking cookies today to leave out for Santa Claus on Christmas Eve, chances are pretty good that no one will notice that you’re sneaking in a sweet surprise batch for breakfast the next morning. If you’re still concerned about sugar-fueled shenanigans, serve them with skim milk or low-sugar almond milk.
But what if you’re already keeping enough secrets while gifts are piling up under the tree? Sharing your breakfast plans works, too.
So many holiday traditions are on hold during this pandemic year that baking breakfast cookies offers you an opportunity to start a new and wholesome one. The same children and teens who’d like to be consulted about flavoring and ingredient choices may enjoy being asked to help stir and bake the cookies.
If you’re more of a traditionalist and simply can’t picture a holiday breakfast without utensils, serving hot bowls of oatmeal with dried cranberries, bananas and blueberries can keep things simple and nutritious. And there’s always overnight oatmeal, which is creamy and cool — and a nice contrast to a mug of hot coffee or cocoa.