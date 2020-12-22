No-Cook Cooking: Let oatmeal and dried cranberries solve Christmas breakfast dilemma

There’s still time to make a decision today to make Friday morning happier for the whole family: what to serve for Christmas breakfast.

Nobody wants to be the child who’s dragged away from his or her new toys to sit up straight and force down a frustratingly timed meal. Nobody wants to be the parent who does the dragging, even with worthy goals of preventing a long day of high-calorie grazing and sugared-up meltdowns and making sure appetites are intact for a holiday dinner that has taken weeks of planning and days of preparation.

And let’s face it: nobody really wants to be responsible for cooking an elaborate breakfast, especially if the timing schedule for the moving parts of your main holiday meal already resembles an air-traffic-control drama.

Plan ahead for a stress-free repast that can be enjoyed, not resented, on the magical morning the whole family has been looking forward to since the COVID-19 pandemic started canceling plans and shattering schedules three fiscal quarters ago.

Chances are you absolutely don’t need any new tasks on Thursday’s list, so pick up two grocery items today: oatmeal and dried cranberries. What they bring to the party in terms of nutrition and flavor is matched only by their versatility.