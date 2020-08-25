No-Cook Cooking: Hurricane season is a great time to build an emergency pantry

The most important item on your grocery list this week just might be a can opener.

Before you head to the store for your weekly grocery run, take a second look around your kitchen. You've probably already taken one lap to compile your shopping list, looking for boxes that are almost empty, family favorites that have been used up and go-to staples that need replenishing. A second glance is a good idea this week, because the approach of Tropical Storm Laura is a timely reminder that hurricane season officially will be with us through Nov. 30.

Since our No-Cook Cooking journey began in March, you've been building your own customized pantry of foods and spices that work for your schedule, suit your tastes and dietary needs, and help you feel more confident and accomplished in the kitchen. No matter what's available on your favorite market's shelves on a given day, you can put together great meals. Now it's time to add another component to your kitchen: your emergency pantry.

Your emergency pantry is your personalized assortment of food items and tools to help you put simple but filling dishes on the table during a power outage. And although it's important to put bottled water, disposable plates and flatware that won't need washing and, yes, toilet paper on that list, start your preparations by making sure you have a hand-held can opener that works.

Go ahead and laugh, but make sure that manual can opener works. If it doesn't, buy another one. Better to laugh now than be the person who built up a respectable supply of canned goods for emergencies, only to learn the hard way that the only can opener in the house is electric. If you wait to hunt for a can opener once a snowstorm or hurricane remnants start bearing down, you'll end up with whatever's left on the shelf, which might be a flimsy, old-school model that hurts your hands while you struggle to use it. And, for safety's sake, don't assume beginner's luck will help you open cans with a knife like a boss; you don't need to be fighting your way through a storm to the emergency department for stitches.