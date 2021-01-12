No-Cook Cooking: How taco night can adapt to different diets

There’s no doubt we’ll be thrilled when it’s finally safe to resume get-togethers with friends. The only problem will be figuring out what to serve, because each of us is on a different diet these days.
The new year usually brings a wave of resolutions to lose weight, but there’s an extra incentive this year to burn off what some nutritionists are calling “the COVID 15.”
Months of worry, interrupted workout schedules, the loss of walking back and forth to the office printer and criminally easy access to the kitchen during the pandemic have taken a toll on everything from cholesterol levels to waistbands. Add the many juicy options for binge watching and a 24/7 news cycle that only 2020 could cook up, and it’s easy to see why tying your shoes may be the only core training you’ve done in a while.
That’s why some of your friends are on paleo diets, sticking to such hunter-gatherer fare as lean meats, fruits, nuts and seeds. Others swear by low-carbohydrate, high-fat keto plans that promise a consistent calorie burn. And more people than ever are reaching for plant-based foods, whether they’re substituting soy for steak a few days a week or making a clean switch to vegetarian or vegan living.
No-Cook Cooking cooks don’t judge each other. They come up with creative, economical ways to meet as many needs as possible with what’s on the grocery store shelves at the moment — and with as little effort as possible.
One example is taco night. It’s still an easy, thrifty way to feed a crowd. But with a few adjustments, you can set out a spread that each person can customize to his or her heart’s content.
Ground beef with spices, soft flour and crunchy corn tortillas, shredded cheese and lettuce and an assortment of chopped jalapeños, onions and tomatoes will compose a traditional spread that’ll still satisfy your Mediterranean diet buddies. But it’ll leave some of your other friends politely nibbling instead of tucking in.
Here’s where adding a few new selections can create a festive feast that only feels like a cheat meal.
For friends who are cutting back on traditional carbs, large, flexible leaves of lettuce — think romaine, Bibb or butter lettuce — or savoy cabbage will make welcome wrappers. Have the leaves rinsed and thoroughly dry before mealtime.
Love sour cream on your tacos? Slice some avocados to add a note of creaminess for friends who are ditching dairy.
Shred and spice some rotisserie chicken to give carnivores another option. If you’re solidly in the camp that believes any nacho topping can work in a taco, by all means slip a crisp slice or two of bacon into that corn shell.
One of your favorite cold-weather comfort sides — an easy pan of roasted vegetables — can provide a flavorful filling option. Just remember to slice peppers, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, cabbage wedges and other veggies into bite-sized pieces that’ll fit into wraps or taco shells, or chop everything once it cools. If you normally stick to salt and pepper for roasted veggies, try spicing up this batch with sharper paprikas, habaneros and other taco-friendly flavors. Be sure to use the lightest possible touch with any oils during roasting to avoid greasy tacos.
Refried beans still will work on many diets, especially ones that make room for high-fat options, but your paleo friends likely would prefer a hummus-style spread made from cauliflower or zucchini, as they avoid beans.
Even better, encourage each of your friends to bring a topping or filling to share. Many choices, such as low-carb vegetables, will suit multiple diets, and your friends may head home with fresh ideas to help them stay on track. Mutual support can be delicious, and it’ll remind everyone why you’ve always enjoyed gathering in the first place.