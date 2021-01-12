No-Cook Cooking: How taco night can adapt to different diets

One example is taco night. It’s still an easy, thrifty way to feed a crowd. But with a few adjustments, you can set out a spread that each person can customize to his or her heart’s content.

Ground beef with spices, soft flour and crunchy corn tortillas, shredded cheese and lettuce and an assortment of chopped jalapeños, onions and tomatoes will compose a traditional spread that’ll still satisfy your Mediterranean diet buddies. But it’ll leave some of your other friends politely nibbling instead of tucking in.

Here’s where adding a few new selections can create a festive feast that only feels like a cheat meal.

For friends who are cutting back on traditional carbs, large, flexible leaves of lettuce — think romaine, Bibb or butter lettuce — or savoy cabbage will make welcome wrappers. Have the leaves rinsed and thoroughly dry before mealtime.

Love sour cream on your tacos? Slice some avocados to add a note of creaminess for friends who are ditching dairy.

Shred and spice some rotisserie chicken to give carnivores another option. If you’re solidly in the camp that believes any nacho topping can work in a taco, by all means slip a crisp slice or two of bacon into that corn shell.