No-Cook Cooking: For flavor and convenience, stock up on cereal thrillers

The start of a new school year is good news for the No-Cook Cooking cook, as back-to-school sales offer plenty of opportunities to stock up on basics and pantry staples.

Name-brand cereals can be a pricey part of your balanced breakfast, but grocery chains and cereal manufacturers usually team up at the start of the academic year to offer coupons and discount-card deals. While you’re picking up a few boxes of favorites, think ahead to some simple ways to put your bounty to good use.

There are many ways to use cereal in lunches, dinners, desserts and snacks that fit right in with the No-Cook Cooking cook’s desire for high-yield, low-stress recipes. Your favorite restaurants — and, most likely, your grandmother — have been using cereals as secret weapons for years.

Two of the most popular ways to give breakfast cereal all-day relevance are Rice Krispies Treats and Chex Mix. Start with the classic recipes provided on the packages, and you can cross dessert and snack prep off today’s to-do list.

The sky’s the limit on both delicacies because you’re making them yourself. You can control calories and sugar, steer clear of allergens and even use up the random tiny leftovers that are sitting around in your pantry waiting to go stale.

If nut allergies are a problem at your house, leave them out of your snack blend. If you have too few Cocoa Pebbles left in the box for a full bowl of cereal and too few chocolate chips in the bag for a batch of cookies, add them to your marshmallow cereal bars. And if you’re running low on miniature marshmallows, Lucky Charms can be a tasty addition.