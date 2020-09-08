No-Cook Cooking: For flavor and convenience, stock up on cereal thrillers

The start of a new school year is good news for the No-Cook Cooking cook, as back-to-school sales offer plenty of opportunities to stock up on basics and pantry staples.
Name-brand cereals can be a pricey part of your balanced breakfast, but grocery chains and cereal manufacturers usually team up at the start of the academic year to offer coupons and discount-card deals. While you’re picking up a few boxes of favorites, think ahead to some simple ways to put your bounty to good use.
There are many ways to use cereal in lunches, dinners, desserts and snacks that fit right in with the No-Cook Cooking cook’s desire for high-yield, low-stress recipes. Your favorite restaurants — and, most likely, your grandmother — have been using cereals as secret weapons for years.
Two of the most popular ways to give breakfast cereal all-day relevance are Rice Krispies Treats and Chex Mix. Start with the classic recipes provided on the packages, and you can cross dessert and snack prep off today’s to-do list.
The sky’s the limit on both delicacies because you’re making them yourself. You can control calories and sugar, steer clear of allergens and even use up the random tiny leftovers that are sitting around in your pantry waiting to go stale.
If nut allergies are a problem at your house, leave them out of your snack blend. If you have too few Cocoa Pebbles left in the box for a full bowl of cereal and too few chocolate chips in the bag for a batch of cookies, add them to your marshmallow cereal bars. And if you’re running low on miniature marshmallows, Lucky Charms can be a tasty addition.
Keep the other ingredients from the packages’ recipes on hand in your pantry for the days when teaming up with your children to make an after-school snack together gives you a welcome break during your work-from-home shift.
Crushed cornflakes can give your homemade baked or fried chicken a crunchy boost. Mix them with some flour, salt, pepper, paprika, sage and any other spices you like, and coat your chicken pieces with crunchiness before cooking.
Frugal cooks in the 1970s often stretched costly hamburger in meatloaf recipes with old-fashioned rolled oats or steel-cut oatmeal. A church friend’s mom used crushed bran flakes as an extender in hers. Both options also offer a way to sneak a little more fiber into your entree.
A childhood friend thought vanilla ice cream was boring, and she begged her stepmother to let her sprinkle some Fruity Pebbles on top. Her stepmother resisted — until she tried it herself. It became a sentimental treat that the two of them enjoyed sharing. A quick dip in a spoonful of a favorite cereal can add a welcome bit of crunch to an ice cream cone, but with a lower calorie count than a similar amount of crumbled cookies or candies may pack.
Remember the shelf-stable milk cartons you’ve been keeping in your pantry for storm season? Those will help make sure you’ll always have a comfort-food option as a late-night snack. If storms are raging and the power is out — or if you’ve had a long, rough day, it’s too late to cook and you’re just too tired to fight with anything else — breakfast for dinner can bring both the nostalgic comfort of childhood weekend mornings and the mischievous feeling that you’re getting away with something.
Favorite cereals from childhood can have a soothing effect. I always knew when a college buddy was having a bad day when he’d pour a big pile of Apple Jacks on top of his oatmeal in the cafeteria’s cereal bar.
The comfort of cereal isn’t just a human phenomenon, either. It has its equivalents in the animal world, as demonstrated by the beloved steel-gray tomcat who came with my first apartment in Charlottesville. A few years after we’d officially adopted the big guy and moved with him to another place, a rowdy kitten joined the household. She’d steal his favorite toys and pester him to play with her until she fell asleep — and that’s when he’d sneak away to eat up her Kitten Chow in peace.
