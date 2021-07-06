No-Cook Cooking: Enjoying breakfast for dinner? Don't stop there

Ask people if they’ve ever enjoyed having breakfast foods for dinner, and you’ll get all kinds of reactions.
Many people smile at the memory of covering stacks of fluffy pancakes with syrup and feeling somehow rewarded for finishing their homework early. At the other end of the spatula spectrum, I’ve seen people recoil because they ate breakfast for dinner a few too many times when they were children and didn’t care for it. Still others aren’t familiar with the concept and remain wary.
Having breakfast for dinner offers busy families an opportunity to enjoy the home-cooked delights of yore in a less hurried setting. Fewer people these days have time to fry bacon or whip lumps out of pancake batter on hectic weekday mornings before work and school — let alone time to clean up after such labor-intensive preparation before heading out the door. For cooks who arrive home from work already tired and dread facing yet another multi-step chicken recipe, serving breakfast instead can feel like getting away with something.
But what if switching up your entire meal order could offer advantages throughout the day? What if you could serve lunch for breakfast, too — and dinner for lunch?
The No-Cook Cooking cook loves having the flexibility to change things up on short notice and the practicality of having meal plans that serve multiple purposes. And while many employees are heading back to in-person workdays after a year or more of working from home — and the start of a new school year is right around the corner — it’s wise to have a few strategies that can not only simplify meal planning, but add an element of offbeat fun to lighten your day.
If you’ve never been much of a breakfast eater, you’re probably aware that you’re missing out on nutritional benefits ranging from sustained energy levels to elevated workday moods. So, think for a moment about why you don’t like eating breakfast. Is it because you aren’t crazy about customary breakfast foods like cereal or scrambled eggs, or because you don’t think you have enough time in the morning to make something that’ll stick with you and won’t leave a mess to deal with later?
Maybe it’s time to try lunch for breakfast. Before you go to bed tonight, make a peanut butter and banana sandwich on your favorite bread, wash an apple and put them both in the refrigerator. When you get up in the morning, unpack your breakfast “lunch” and savor the contrasts of the cold, crisp apple and your steaming mug of coffee. No lunchbox required.
If a completely cold breakfast isn’t your thing, making the same sandwich in the morning on warm, fragrant toast might be a game changer. If you prefer avocado toast, by all means, make the switch. When the weather turns colder, a grilled cheese just might do the trick. Swap in green grapes, pineapple chunks or orange sections if you aren’t an apple fan. Just make sure your lunch-for-breakfast menu combines lean protein with whole grains and fruit.
Dinner for lunch also has its own logic, especially if you’ve ever marveled at the delicious-looking leftovers that your coworkers who love to cook bring in those enviably well-organized containers. Reheating lasagna and assembling some salad ingredients can elevate lunch from a haphazard collection of calories you toss back between phone calls to a thought-out meal that can bring an air of organization and you’ve-got-this flair to the second half of your workday.
For this meal, you also want to combine lean protein and whole grains, and you’ll add some vegetables. Entrée salads work well; here’s your chance to use up chicken breast or ham by serving it over fresh greens and slicing up any lonely remaining radishes or peppers from your farmers market haul. To enhance that dinner feel, pack the meats separately and heat them in your break-room microwave before adding them to your greens and vegetables.
If you aren’t a salad fan, roll up your chicken and ham in a flour tortilla with some shredded lettuce or romaine and other salad toppings. Then, slice carrots and zucchini into rounds and eat them like chips; here’s an opportunity to use those leftover individually packaged salad dressings as dips. Think of the little extras that make curbside take-out meals appealing to you and add them to your own dinner for lunch, such as cut-up fruits in reusable containers, a whole-grain roll or maybe a brownie. It’s said that we also eat with our eyes, and an intentional-looking dinner spread can satisfy and soothe on the most frantic workday.
If you’ve managed to indulge in lunch for breakfast and dinner for lunch without doing any actual cooking — well done, you No-Cook Cooking success story, you — flipping some flapjacks for dinner won’t feel like such a huge effort, and the rewards will be worth it. Especially if you’re planning a breakfast entrée with a dinner-friendly twist, such as chicken and waffles, sausage gravy over biscuits and links, or homemade corned beef hash, which is a great way to use up slow-cooked corned beef and leftover potatoes.