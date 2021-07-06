No-Cook Cooking: Enjoying breakfast for dinner? Don't stop there

Ask people if they’ve ever enjoyed having breakfast foods for dinner, and you’ll get all kinds of reactions.

Many people smile at the memory of covering stacks of fluffy pancakes with syrup and feeling somehow rewarded for finishing their homework early. At the other end of the spatula spectrum, I’ve seen people recoil because they ate breakfast for dinner a few too many times when they were children and didn’t care for it. Still others aren’t familiar with the concept and remain wary.

Having breakfast for dinner offers busy families an opportunity to enjoy the home-cooked delights of yore in a less hurried setting. Fewer people these days have time to fry bacon or whip lumps out of pancake batter on hectic weekday mornings before work and school — let alone time to clean up after such labor-intensive preparation before heading out the door. For cooks who arrive home from work already tired and dread facing yet another multi-step chicken recipe, serving breakfast instead can feel like getting away with something.

But what if switching up your entire meal order could offer advantages throughout the day? What if you could serve lunch for breakfast, too — and dinner for lunch?