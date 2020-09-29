No-Cook Cooking: Elevate simple meals with fall-flavored salads

Figs and pears complement each other in terms of flavor and nutritional value. Figs bring vitamin A, calcium, magnesium, iron and more copper and potassium to the party, and their often vivid colors pop against the soft creamy grays and off-whites of most pears.

Your salad can go from supporting player to star with the addition of roasted boneless chicken thighs. Season with warm fall spices — a combination of apricot preserves and sriracha to taste, with a bit of cinnamon, freshly ground black pepper and a bit of cardamom. The flavor combination of pear and black pepper is unexpected and intriguing; don’t be surprised if it reminds you of some of your favorite designer fragrances.

Temperatures in a Central Virginia autumn are warm enough to keep grilling practical but cool enough to make it pleasant, so consider stirring up a brown-sugar-and-bourbon overnight marinade for those chicken thighs. Substitute maple sugar for part of the brown sugar, and you’ll have the perfect salute to the colorful maple leaves that soon will be adding so much drama to the landscape.

Pears lend themselves to both savory and sweet dishes. If you love baked apples as a fall dessert, try poaching pears in wine and cinnamon for a change of pace that’s an equally good pairing with cinnamon ice cream. And if you’re putting together some game-day snacks, pears with chevre or Brie and a drizzle of local fruit preserves or honey can give your indoor tailgate some unexpected class. Serve with some bacon-wrapped prunes while they’re still warm, and you might forget the game is on. I discovered this combination at a long-ago literary event where, thanks to the pears and their friends, the reception upstaged the reading.

Satisfy your cravings With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.