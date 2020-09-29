No-Cook Cooking: Elevate simple meals with fall-flavored salads

In normal years, fall fans can’t wait until autumn arrives. Toss in pandemic fatigue and a losing battle against stress eating, and this year, we’re setting land speed records for yanking sweaters out of drawers and pushing the season on hot apple cider and pumpkin-spice everything.
But if you’re in the camp that mourns the end of summer, take heart; the light, refreshing salads that fueled your hot-weather lifestyle don’t need to be packed away with flip-flops and tank tops. Fall salads still have the power to nourish and the versatility to use up odds and ends of fresh produce; they just pull in new seasonal ingredients. No-Cook Cooking cooks know they can enjoy salads tailored to every abundant day of the year.
If romaine was your go-to bed of choice for summer salads, try adding some spinach and kale; tucking a few mustard greens among the kale leaves begs for an easy dressing made from horseradish mustard and locally sourced honey. And leave plenty of room for the star of the show: the juicy, fragrant, thinly sliced pear.
A medium-sized pear packs about 6 grams of fiber, a gram of protein and about 12% of your daily vitamin C needs — not to mention respectable amounts of copper, vitamin K and potassium. All for about 100 calories, too. Leave the skins on for an extra boost of fiber, subtle color and appealing texture.
The classic combination of pears, feta and walnuts over greens elevates a simple side salad to a restaurant-worthy creation. But don’t stop there. Pears play well with others, so schedule mealtime play dates with cashews, dried cranberries and crumbles of blue cheese, too.
Figs and pears complement each other in terms of flavor and nutritional value. Figs bring vitamin A, calcium, magnesium, iron and more copper and potassium to the party, and their often vivid colors pop against the soft creamy grays and off-whites of most pears.
Your salad can go from supporting player to star with the addition of roasted boneless chicken thighs. Season with warm fall spices — a combination of apricot preserves and sriracha to taste, with a bit of cinnamon, freshly ground black pepper and a bit of cardamom. The flavor combination of pear and black pepper is unexpected and intriguing; don’t be surprised if it reminds you of some of your favorite designer fragrances.
Temperatures in a Central Virginia autumn are warm enough to keep grilling practical but cool enough to make it pleasant, so consider stirring up a brown-sugar-and-bourbon overnight marinade for those chicken thighs. Substitute maple sugar for part of the brown sugar, and you’ll have the perfect salute to the colorful maple leaves that soon will be adding so much drama to the landscape.
Pears lend themselves to both savory and sweet dishes. If you love baked apples as a fall dessert, try poaching pears in wine and cinnamon for a change of pace that’s an equally good pairing with cinnamon ice cream. And if you’re putting together some game-day snacks, pears with chevre or Brie and a drizzle of local fruit preserves or honey can give your indoor tailgate some unexpected class. Serve with some bacon-wrapped prunes while they’re still warm, and you might forget the game is on. I discovered this combination at a long-ago literary event where, thanks to the pears and their friends, the reception upstaged the reading.
