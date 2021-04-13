No-Cook Cooking: Eggs fit easily into many meal plans and schedules

Recipes abound online for different flavor profiles; try a few recipes until you find one you like. Do keep in mind that you’ll want to avoid vegetables that release a lot of liquid. If you’re a bit impatient by the stove and have a low frustration threshold that needs to be preserved for more important matters, you’ll be happier using freshly rinsed raw spinach leaves than struggling to squeeze all the water out of thawed frozen spinach.

If you’ve never been a fan of the eggy flavor — or lack of same — try thinking of eggs as a blank canvas instead of a bland landscape. Trying fresh eggs might make all the difference. Some folks spent time during the pandemic establishing backyard flocks and coops, but if you’re aren’t lucky enough to have a neighbor or friend with a steady supply of fresh eggs, try ordering some eggs online from your favorite farmers market to pick up on market day.

Omelets and frittatas give you the flexibility to order farmers-market veggies specifically for a recipe — or to plan an egg-based entrée to keep random leftover vegetables and herbs from last week’s order from going to waste. If you’ve started growing a few fresh herbs in little pots on a windowsill or porch, here’s another excuse to experiment and see which flavor combinations you like best.