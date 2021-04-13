No-Cook Cooking: Eggs fit easily into many meal plans and schedules

If you didn’t spend much time in the kitchen before the pandemic hit, there’s a good chance that you still don’t exactly haunt it. Even if you’ve been building skills over the past year and adding to a growing repertoire of dishes to prepare, you probably still aren’t seeking out long-winded recipes with endless steps.
And there’s nothing wrong with that. No-Cook Cooking is all about making choices. Some of us may never regard cooking to be a exciting new hobby, but we can take pride in the improved quality of what we’re serving and how much better stocked and prepared we are to serve good meals without reaching for takeout than we were this time last year.
If you’re looking for entrées that are easy to prepare and offer virtually unlimited options for avoiding boredom and repetition, spend some time exploring eggs.
Eggs can fit on many diverse plates. Many folks have been swearing by keto diets for steady weight loss and satiety, and eggs flourish there because they are low in carbohydrates and packed with protein. Some keto diet plans even recommend an “egg fast” as a short-term strategy for getting past a weight-loss plateau; diners eat eggs cooked with specific fats, such as coconut oil or butter, to nudge the body into a state of ketosis. It’s always a good idea to run such ideas by your doctor first, in case he or she has recommendations — or reservations about focusing on any single food, no matter how wholesome.
Ovo-vegetarians rely on eggs to keep protein levels healthy. If you like Mexican flavors one night and Italian the next, eggs bring the variety you crave to the meal-planning game. Carbonara is classic comfort food for bacon or pancetta lovers. And if you’re someone who’s simply looking for a satisfying dinner that can be on the table in minutes, make some room in your fridge for a dozen eggs and start exploring the possibilities.
Cooking doesn’t get much simpler than scrambled eggs, which make a filling breakfast on their own or a fluffy filling for warm flour tortillas. Keep it simple with salt and pepper, or fold in some finely chopped peppers and mushrooms and a sprinkling of cheese. One of my favorite combinations is black pepper, adobo seasoning, plenty of pepper-based hot sauce and a generous sprinkle of grated Parmesan or Romano cheese.
Omelets are welcome at breakfast, brunch, lunch or dinner, and they can be as easy or elaborate as you’d like to make them. Start with two filling ingredients, and then branch out to three-filling combinations as you gain confidence with your technique. Bacon and cheese is a tried-and-true pairing, but you also may like avocado and sliced mushrooms or spinach and crumbled blue cheese or feta.
Frittatas also lend themselves well to multiple fillings and creative flavor combinations. A frittata is basically a quiche without a crust, which saves time and carbs. While your oven preheats, you’ll pre-cook any vegetables in a skillet or cast-iron pan, whisk your eggs and then pour the eggs on top of the vegetables before sliding the pan into the oven.
Recipes abound online for different flavor profiles; try a few recipes until you find one you like. Do keep in mind that you’ll want to avoid vegetables that release a lot of liquid. If you’re a bit impatient by the stove and have a low frustration threshold that needs to be preserved for more important matters, you’ll be happier using freshly rinsed raw spinach leaves than struggling to squeeze all the water out of thawed frozen spinach.
If you’ve never been a fan of the eggy flavor — or lack of same — try thinking of eggs as a blank canvas instead of a bland landscape. Trying fresh eggs might make all the difference. Some folks spent time during the pandemic establishing backyard flocks and coops, but if you’re aren’t lucky enough to have a neighbor or friend with a steady supply of fresh eggs, try ordering some eggs online from your favorite farmers market to pick up on market day.
Omelets and frittatas give you the flexibility to order farmers-market veggies specifically for a recipe — or to plan an egg-based entrée to keep random leftover vegetables and herbs from last week’s order from going to waste. If you’ve started growing a few fresh herbs in little pots on a windowsill or porch, here’s another excuse to experiment and see which flavor combinations you like best.
If you love spicy foods, practically any veggie you’d put in your favorite salsa works in an omelet; combine different heat levels of peppers or flavorful colors of onions. Count my sister, an excellent and enthusiastic cook, squarely in the camp of folks who count down to Vidalia onion season. She loves a Vidalia pie recipe that blankets layers of fresh onions and sliced tomatoes with shredded Gruyere.
Meal-planning flexibility is another advantage to keeping eggs in the refrigerator. Eggs can stay fresh in the fridge for about three weeks after you bring them home, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Safety Administration, which is good news if your hectic or uneven schedule means you’ve overlooked a thawed freezer bag of chicken here or there.