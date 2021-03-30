No-Cook Cooking: Easter treats that don't require cooking

As the second Easter of the COVID-19 pandemic draws near, many people keep looking forward to the time when family dinners and celebrations can resume in safety. Making something sweet to snack on in the meantime can add a festive note to all that waiting.
Although it’s easy to take an Easter-basket approach to desserts and snacks by serving popular candies that appear only once a year, it can ring as hollow as a bargain-brand chocolate bunny. With only a little more imagination, it’s possible to make something a bit more creative.
A friend who loved grilling almost year-round enjoyed making s’mores with Peeps instead of regular marshmallows during the menagerie’s brief season of availability, and I think of him when I see colorfully illustrated recipes online for skillet s’mores using Peeps in every hue. Some folks like to substitute cinnamon graham crackers for the traditional flavor to tone down all that sweetness with a bit of bite.
Skillet s’mores can be a great treat to keep in mind for times when rain snarls your plans to make traditional s’mores around the firepit or grill. And there’s no need to wait for a holiday. Try keeping graham crackers, marshmallows and chocolate chips in your pantry for times when you need to think outside the box to cheer someone up.
If you’re squarely in the no-stale-Peeps camp, skillet s’mores can be a convenient way to use them up before they start stiffening — especially if you couldn’t resist buying the squishy little chicks and bunnies in as many vivid colors as you could find. If you wait too long to make Peeps skillet s’mores, you’ll be stuck using those neon critters only in dioramas.
Stick with the minimal-cooking theme and get the kids involved in making no-bake cookies.
The basic recipe for one time-honored treat boasts only four ingredients — creamy peanut butter, butterscotch chips, mini-marshmallows and a can of crunchy chow mein noodles — but you’ll find plenty of online versions that add vanilla or call for different flavors of chips. There’s no baking involved, and the twig-like texture offers a cheerful visual contrast to the rolled-out sugar cookies and slice-and-bake wonders you might be adding to your spread. (Don’t be surprised if someone in your family or pod forms some of the no-bake cookies into nest shapes for Peeps.)
Your favorite marshmallow/crisped-rice cereal treats can get a springtime makeover with some colorful miniature marshmallows — or lots, if you’ve been counting down to spring during a few too many months of sheltering in place.
If you’re worn out from hiding eggs and listening to a lot of sugared-up squeals as they’re discovered, recipes also are easy to find online for making a grownups-only treat: gelatin shots featuring Peeps.