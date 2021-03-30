No-Cook Cooking: Easter treats that don't require cooking

As the second Easter of the COVID-19 pandemic draws near, many people keep looking forward to the time when family dinners and celebrations can resume in safety. Making something sweet to snack on in the meantime can add a festive note to all that waiting.

Although it’s easy to take an Easter-basket approach to desserts and snacks by serving popular candies that appear only once a year, it can ring as hollow as a bargain-brand chocolate bunny. With only a little more imagination, it’s possible to make something a bit more creative.

A friend who loved grilling almost year-round enjoyed making s’mores with Peeps instead of regular marshmallows during the menagerie’s brief season of availability, and I think of him when I see colorfully illustrated recipes online for skillet s’mores using Peeps in every hue. Some folks like to substitute cinnamon graham crackers for the traditional flavor to tone down all that sweetness with a bit of bite.

Skillet s’mores can be a great treat to keep in mind for times when rain snarls your plans to make traditional s’mores around the firepit or grill. And there’s no need to wait for a holiday. Try keeping graham crackers, marshmallows and chocolate chips in your pantry for times when you need to think outside the box to cheer someone up.