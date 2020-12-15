No-Cook Cooking: Customize your own hot cocoa bar for all-ages entertaining

If you’re watching the sugar intake or caffeine consumption at your place, or keeping allergens at bay, building your own spread of ingredients and toppings gives you ultimate control.

Select calorie-free sweeteners and non-dairy milks; try almond, cashew or coconut milk and give a less adventurous family member a chance to lengthen his or her likes column. If mocha is on your menu — let’s admit it, you’d forgotten how good it is — there’s no shame in using decaf.

My absolute favorite addition to a cup of hot coffee or chocolate on a special occasion is a heaping tablespoon or so of coffee ice cream. Yes, it’s decadent. And, yes, you know you want to try it. You won’t need any other sweeteners or flavorings, and the creaminess is pure indulgence after everything 2020 has hurled at us.

By the same token, you’re entertaining safely at home, so if you’d prefer an Irish coffee while the kids are drinking cocoa, you won’t find any judgment here.

It’s your bar, so make it as elaborate or effortless as you like. Use colorful holiday plates for toppings and stir-ins and decorative cups for creamers and milks, or keep everything easy for the clean-up crew and the environment with compostable paperware.