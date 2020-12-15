No-Cook Cooking: Customize your own hot cocoa bar for all-ages entertaining

If you’re feeling a bit down because the holiday season is here and your normal volume of entertaining is out of the question during the pandemic, take heart. Your guest list may be smaller this year, but your creativity can shine just as brightly.
Are there students in your household who are getting a longer winter break than usual? Seize an unexpected opportunity to explore a new frontier in fun together.
When you can’t serve cocktails by the fireside, consider a hot cocoa bar for all-ages entertaining.
Think of all the flavors you enjoy in chocolate desserts and candies, especially around the holidays, and customize your hot cocoa bar to suit your preferences.
Peppermint is a no-brainer this time of year. Ever since a music professor at a long-ago holiday reception shared his fondness for stirring a mug of hot chocolate with a candy cane, I’ve enjoyed watching candy canes shrink and disappear into minty swirls.
Cinnamon is a natural, too. If you’re simmering hot chocolate from scratch on the stovetop, try adding some powdered cinnamon to the pot; another option is to stir your steaming cup with a cinnamon stick. And if you love the sweet heat of mole, experiment with spicy notes of pepper with your chocolate and cinnamon.
Many of the flavors you request at your favorite coffee shop are welcome additions to your hot chocolate. Think hazelnut, especially if you’re already using cashew or almond milk in your cup.
If you’re watching the sugar intake or caffeine consumption at your place, or keeping allergens at bay, building your own spread of ingredients and toppings gives you ultimate control.
Select calorie-free sweeteners and non-dairy milks; try almond, cashew or coconut milk and give a less adventurous family member a chance to lengthen his or her likes column. If mocha is on your menu — let’s admit it, you’d forgotten how good it is — there’s no shame in using decaf.
My absolute favorite addition to a cup of hot coffee or chocolate on a special occasion is a heaping tablespoon or so of coffee ice cream. Yes, it’s decadent. And, yes, you know you want to try it. You won’t need any other sweeteners or flavorings, and the creaminess is pure indulgence after everything 2020 has hurled at us.
By the same token, you’re entertaining safely at home, so if you’d prefer an Irish coffee while the kids are drinking cocoa, you won’t find any judgment here.
It’s your bar, so make it as elaborate or effortless as you like. Use colorful holiday plates for toppings and stir-ins and decorative cups for creamers and milks, or keep everything easy for the clean-up crew and the environment with compostable paperware.
Crush some peppermints, red-hot cinnamon candies or gingersnap cookies to sprinkle on top of whipped cream. If you’re a s’mores fan, top your marshmallows with graham cracker crumbles as they melt into your cocoa. The colorful sprinkles you put on holiday sugar cookies may be exactly what one of your party people wants. If you enjoy the holiday flavors of non-dairy coffee creamers, they’re just as tasty in hot chocolate.
Plan ahead for some desserts or snacks that’ll complement those steaming mugs instead of competing with them. Think of options that aren’t as aggressively sweet, such as shortbread, gingerbread or pound cake. If children or teens in your family are doing the baking, do a little research together and learn about the international cultural traditions behind your favorite holiday treats.
Or take a different direction and serve pretzels, mixed nuts, salted caramels or popcorn. A salty selection can help keep sweetness in balance. That spice blend collection you’ve been building offers endless possibilities for seasoning hot, air-popped popcorn. And if you like planning shared activities as part of your get-togethers, make several batches of popcorn for nibbling and then pop plain kernels for stringing as natural decorations for indoor or outdoor use.
If you are using instant cocoa packets or canisters for portability’s sake, snow-day preparedness or last-minute convenience, be sure to include a sugar-free version. Next time you’re at the store, pick up some instant cocoa options, marshmallows, candy canes, microwave popcorn and other choices with long shelf lives and keep them in the pantry in case you have unexpected company or need an impromptu celebration for great news.
Buy a few extras to create a hot cocoa bar kit to leave on the doorstep of a friend who misses holiday gatherings as much as you do, and send out a Zoom invitation so you can celebrate together.
Welcome family members’ ideas and suggestions, and invite them to help you create the spread. Don’t be surprised if you end up creating a new holiday-season tradition.
