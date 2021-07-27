No-Cook Cooking: Cookie cups can bring dessert back to weeknights

Sometimes, dessert is not optional. But the days when you need a sweet indulgence the most, however, often are the ones when you’re simply too busy, stressed or tired to make it happen.
That’s why No-Cook Cooking cooks like to make room in the grocery basket or online order for a roll or two of slice-and-bake cookies. You never know when you’re going to need them.
Cookie cups offer endless options for putting dessert on the table in a hurry. For this experiment, get one roll of sugar cookies and another in a favorite flavor, such as chocolate chip or peanut butter. While luscious, fresh summer fruits are everywhere these days, start with the sugar cookies.
Slice the roll of dough into rounds, but if you see some label directions that call for cutting the rounds into smaller pieces, skip that step this time. Instead of reaching for your trusty cookie sheet, pick out a muffin tin or two, and give them a light coating of cooking spray.
Flatten a round of cookie dough evenly into each muffin space in the tray. Then bake according to the package’s directions, but be sure to keep an eye on the tin, especially during the last few minutes, because you don’t want the cookie cups to burn.
When you pull the muffin tins out of the oven, here’s where the magic begins. The cookies will have plumped up during baking, so, while the cookies are still hot, just flatten them gently and evenly with a teaspoon until they take on the shape of the muffin tin’s cups. If you have a long-handled coffee scoop or a melon baller, either can be a useful tool for smoothing out the puffed-up cookies. The more space you have inside the cookie cup, the more deliciousness it will hold.
Let the cookie cups cool in the pan briefly until they firm up a bit, and then slide them carefully to a wire rack, where they’ll need to cool completely to have the structural strength needed to take on all the fillings you’re going to be dreaming up for them.
Your little cookie form is an ideal miniature ice cream bowl, but don’t stop there. These cups are just the right size for using up the random leftover bits of fresh peaches or berries that didn’t fit into a fruit salad or pie. Try spooning fruit over vanilla bean, strawberry or peach ice cream, or put the fruit directly in the cookie cup and top it with non-dairy whipped topping and a dash of cinnamon.
If you’re between grocery runs and don’t have fresh fruit at the moment, canned fruit pie fillings or no-bake cheesecake filling can taste great in cookie cups. If you’re accustomed to eating cheesecake with a graham cracker crust, the flavor of the sugar cookie can seem fresh and different.
If you’re planning to serve cookie cup desserts to a crowd, remember that one cup per person most likely won’t be enough, so plan to make two per person — and have some extras on hand, just in case.
If you bought peanut butter or chocolate chip cookie dough, try filling your cookie cups with chocolate peanut butter cup ice cream. Filling a peanut butter cookie cup with strawberries can lend a deconstructed PB&J vibe. And a chocolate-chocolate-chip cookie cup filled with coffee ice cream would pair well with a cup of your favorite coffee for some stolen time with that new book you can’t wait to open.
If you tend to cut back on ice cream when it’s cold outside, try filling cookie cups with frosting instead. Frosting is easy to make, and if you don’t have time on a weeknight for extra steps, those convenient, decadent frosting tubs are right there on the shelf near the cake mixes. If you’ve been frustrated in the past watching your kids eat frosting and leave cake behind, you may be pleased to see the cookie cup actually getting eaten.
Filling cookie cups with frosting and topping them with colorful sprinkles can be a thoughtful way to create a midweek celebration of happy family news, whether it’s a work promotion, a good grade on a test, selection for a sports team roster or acing puppy kindergarten. If there’s one thing the pandemic has taught us, it’s the importance of savoring the gifts of everyday life and acknowledging the things that go right when it seems as if everything else around us is going wrong.
Don’t let the fact that you don’t have time on a weeknight to bake and frost a cake leave you without a way to cheer and give thanks for the good stuff. It’s just a cookie with sweet stuff in the middle, but it can be a mindful gateway to building in more ways to celebrate life’s moments while they speed by. Even an occasional weeknight dessert could keep your family around the table a few minutes longer for the bonding time you all need. Homework, housework and all the stuff you brought home from work can wait just a few more minutes while you find nourishment in each other.
Enjoy experimenting, because you’ll come up with all kinds of good things for these small packages. If you haven’t enjoyed cooking much in the past, projects like this one offer an opportunity to explore, be creative and have fun. Trust your instincts, respect your ideas and take pride in what you serve.
If you think a breakfast cookie recipe with oatmeal, raisins and dried cranberries is worth a try, for example, imagine how it’ll taste as cookie cups with spoonfuls of almond butter and sliced bananas in them. Give your imagination room to try other kitchen experiments, and build your repertoire with confidence.