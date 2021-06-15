No-Cook Cooking: Build a repertoire of easy comfort foods to span the seasons

Many folks wait all winter long for spring and summer vegetables to appear so they can dive into the salads, smoothies and lighter fare they love.
Others get wistful when the days get longer and the temperatures rise, because it means their favorite foods seem to get packed away with the winter clothes.
The concept of comfort food can resonate differently from one person to another. Ask your friends what their favorite comfort foods are, and you're likely to hear macaroni and cheese, chili, beef stew, lasagna, mashed potatoes, cookie dough. And what do these foods often have in common besides popularity? Their association with cooler-weather fun, such as cheering on football teams and sharing steaming bowls of goodness by the fireside.
Think about it for a moment: When was the last time you consoled yourself or someone else with lettuce? By the same token, if you're joining your friends to soothe each other after disappointment or heartbreak with pints of ice cream, how well does that really work on a cold night?
Food shouldn't be used to tamp down painful emotions or to serve as a substitute for healthy coping skills, of course. But whether you're a sun worshipper or a snow bear, it's important to have comfort foods in every season. There's no excuse for hibernating until your own favorite culinary season comes back when there are delicious things to love about every day of the year.
Flexibility is an important part of being a No-Cook Cooking cook, so make a commitment to yourself this year to summerize a winter classic you love and winterize something from your favorite summer menu. Be someone who can embrace every season's special offerings and hit the spot at the same time.
Grilled pizza is one way to bring the best of both worlds to your plate.
Recipes abound online, and most of them call for flattening out prepared pizza dough, grilling it for 2 to 3 minutes and then moving it briefly to a baking sheet. Flip the dough over; put it back on the grill, uncooked side down; quickly add any sauce, toppings and cheese you want; and let the other side of the dough cook for 2 to 3 minutes. It's that simple.
It's important to prepare all your toppings in advance, because you'll need to top that crust in a hurry. Have your veggies and pepperoni sliced, your sauce and brush at the ready and your shredded cheeses ready to sprinkle. If you need a bit more time to dress up that pie, apply sauce and toppings while it's still on the baking sheet and then carefully slide the finished pizza back onto the grate.
A slice of pizza fresh from the grill could be the perfect summer-evening companion to the cold local artisan brew you've been saving or the new zero-sugar root beer you just brought home from the store. It's easily customized for dietary needs, allergy safety and flavor preferences — and quick enough to cook for a crowd. You've got all the comfort of pizza after a sweltering day, but no oven heated up your kitchen — and your home — in the process.
Grilled pizza is another great way to use up random leftover veggies from your farmers market run and the last few olives from that jar that keeps getting pushed to the back of the fridge. Some fresh basil or cilantro snipped from your container garden could be the perfect finishing touch.
And here's an idea that you may find yourself enjoying all year long.
Gather a combination of your favorite colorful peppers from across the heat spectrum. Cut them in half, remove the seeds and membranes, brush them lightly with olive oil and roast them on the grill. Plan a dish that you'd enjoy them in right now, such as a cookout salad that covers a cool base of crisp garden greens with roasted veggies still steaming from the grill, and use half. Then package the other half, mark the package to use six months from today and freeze it.
Thaw that package on Dec. 16, and those pre-roasted peppers will fill your winter kitchen with summertime cookout aromas and enliven a weeknight stir-fry. You'll need something nourishing, delicious and fast that evening, because your whole family will be juggling studying for winter-term exams with practicing for holiday concerts and plays and completing end-of-year work projects.
Another way to save and savor those roasted peppers is to toss them in the blender or food processor. Again, divide the resulting fragrant mash, and freeze half. Roasted pepper soup is as glorious as a chilled course on a hot summer day as it is as a creamy, steamy starter for a hearty winter meal.