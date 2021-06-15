No-Cook Cooking: Build a repertoire of easy comfort foods to span the seasons

Flexibility is an important part of being a No-Cook Cooking cook, so make a commitment to yourself this year to summerize a winter classic you love and winterize something from your favorite summer menu. Be someone who can embrace every season's special offerings and hit the spot at the same time.

Grilled pizza is one way to bring the best of both worlds to your plate.

Recipes abound online, and most of them call for flattening out prepared pizza dough, grilling it for 2 to 3 minutes and then moving it briefly to a baking sheet. Flip the dough over; put it back on the grill, uncooked side down; quickly add any sauce, toppings and cheese you want; and let the other side of the dough cook for 2 to 3 minutes. It's that simple.

It's important to prepare all your toppings in advance, because you'll need to top that crust in a hurry. Have your veggies and pepperoni sliced, your sauce and brush at the ready and your shredded cheeses ready to sprinkle. If you need a bit more time to dress up that pie, apply sauce and toppings while it's still on the baking sheet and then carefully slide the finished pizza back onto the grate.