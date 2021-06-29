No-Cook Cooking: Bringing food to a cookout? Keep it simple

Now that people are gathering again for cookouts, picnics and other outdoor meals, it’s important for the No-Cook Cooking cook to be up to the challenge of bringing something delicious.
Has it always made you a little nervous when it’s time to sign up to bring something to a potluck meal of some sort? When I was in school, I was the girl who always signed up to get napkins or chips, because the folks who brought cookies or brownies really knew how to bring it. They actually enjoyed baking, and more than a little friendly competition lurked just below those first chewy bites.
I recently realized that I’ve been a No-Cooking Cook for far longer that I remembered when I started writing this column, and that most likely explains why I bring something simple. These days, however, bringing something uncomplicated that doesn’t have a lot of ingredients and moving parts actually can be a wise choice. A few thoughtfully chosen, high-quality ingredients can make a tasty impact without clashing with seasonings your host has chosen — and without creating a hot-weather health hazard.
You don’t have to be a gourmet cook to serve satisfying food that makes people happy, and the confidence you can build this summer making go-to potluck items for cookouts will serve you well when winter gets here and thoughts turn to playoffs and Super Bowl parties.
Always ask your hostSuppose your host is planning a cookout so he can do the grilling he has missed since the pandemic arrived. When you ask if there’s anything you can bring, he replies, “We have some salads already, so, maybe coleslaw.”
Now you only need to ask a few more questions to nail a simple but scrumptious contribution to the collective feast. Find out if your host is planning to serve burgers or, say, pulled pork. If he’s roasting pork low and slow until it’s falling off the bone and shreds easily with a fork, you’re probably going to want to stick to more traditional coleslaw recipes for barbecue. If he’s serving burgers, and you know there will be some veggie lovers around the picnic table, you can get a little more creative.
Today’s No-Cook Cooking cooks have access to plentiful pre-cut, pre-sliced and pre-shredded foods that our hard-working ancestors would have drooled over. We also have a better understanding of food poisoning and how it happens than they did. You know you’ll be outdoors on a hot Central Virginia day, so as you start looking online for coleslaw recipes, you know to pass by versions that call for heaping amounts of mayonnaise and sour cream and focus on ones that get their flavor power from vinegar and spices.
Playing well with othersIf you’re going to bring coleslaw to serve with burgers, pick up a bag of shredded coleslaw veggies — often labeled coleslaw mix, which has shredded or chopped cabbage and often carrots —and a bag of broccoli slaw, which contains shredded broccoli, carrots and red cabbage. Mix them, toss with an easy vinegar-based dressing and keep the resulting blend in the refrigerator until it’s time to head out.
Here’s where the collection of vinegars you tried while they were plentiful during the pandemic will come in handy. There’s nothing wrong with white vinegar, which is a kitchen mainstay, but apple cider vinegar is a great complement to pork, and white wine vinegar has a more subtle aroma that won’t bring back memories of dyeing Easter eggs.
Season the vinegar with some of the spice blends you have been collecting for your pandemic pantry. Adobo seasoning and some freshly ground white or black pepper may be all you need to mix with the vinegar if your slaw will be spooned onto a juicy burger or piled beside it.
If you’re at a barbecue and asking for slaw, pork barbecue aficionados often will ask, “Red or white?” In this scenario, red slaw gets its color from tomato-based barbecue sauce. A vinegar-based Carolina-style barbecue sauce may leave some red-pepper flakes in your white slaw, but that’s part of the appeal for many fans. Just keep an eye on recipes that call for lots of sugar, which can turn a tangy flavor profile upside down in a heartbeat and leave you with pulpy cabbage candy.
A completely different kind of red slaw uses shredded red cabbage for vivid color and crunch. This slaw often gets additional vibrancy and vitamins from shredded red onions, carrots and occasionally radishes. See what I mean about its versatility? Coleslaw is an appealing way to get extra veggies on your plate, especially during the summer.
Avoid allergensIf you’re skipping the mayo to keep your slaw safe in the heat, you’ve just made it a better choice for someone who needs to avoid eggs. And if you’re going to a gathering at which you’re likely to be feeding folks you don’t know, avoid recipes that call for peanut oil. “If in doubt, leave it out” is a useful guideline when someone’s health may be at stake.
Food preferences vary widely, too. If you avoid onions, be careful around slaw, because some cooks shred or mince onions along with the cabbage, and it can be next to impossible to fish all the little slivers out of your serving. When you’re the one bringing the slaw, consider making one bowl of slaw with onions and one without to keep everyone happy.
Speaking of making everyone happy, fans who reach for coleslaw because they savor the creaminess may wish you’d added that mayo. Check out a variety of online recipes for slaw, because there are many healthier versions that use Greek yogurt for creamy texture and tang.
If you do decide to add a luscious creamy element, be sure to leave your coleslaw in the fridge until right before you leave, and tuck it into an insulated bag. Your slaw can be among the last items that leave your host’s cool kitchen for his sun-kissed picnic table and the warmth of the friends you’ve both missed.