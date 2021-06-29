No-Cook Cooking: Bringing food to a cookout? Keep it simple

Now that people are gathering again for cookouts, picnics and other outdoor meals, it’s important for the No-Cook Cooking cook to be up to the challenge of bringing something delicious.

Has it always made you a little nervous when it’s time to sign up to bring something to a potluck meal of some sort? When I was in school, I was the girl who always signed up to get napkins or chips, because the folks who brought cookies or brownies really knew how to bring it. They actually enjoyed baking, and more than a little friendly competition lurked just below those first chewy bites.

I recently realized that I’ve been a No-Cooking Cook for far longer that I remembered when I started writing this column, and that most likely explains why I bring something simple. These days, however, bringing something uncomplicated that doesn’t have a lot of ingredients and moving parts actually can be a wise choice. A few thoughtfully chosen, high-quality ingredients can make a tasty impact without clashing with seasonings your host has chosen — and without creating a hot-weather health hazard.

You don’t have to be a gourmet cook to serve satisfying food that makes people happy, and the confidence you can build this summer making go-to potluck items for cookouts will serve you well when winter gets here and thoughts turn to playoffs and Super Bowl parties.