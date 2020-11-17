No-Cook Cooking: A Don't Forget List may become a new Thanksgiving tradition

If you’re always in danger of grazing on holiday grub to the point where you actually diminish your appetite for dinner, remember to plan for a satisfying breakfast. Put oatmeal, raspberries, blueberries and dark chocolate chips on your Don’t Forget List. Overnight oatmeal won’t take up much room in the fridge, but it will take up some rumble room in your stomach when it counts the most. Serve it cold and creamy, or heat it up, stir in some chocolate chips and watch them melt. Add cinnamon if you want to keep that pumpkin-spice vibe.

Another breakfast option is an easy egg scramble or omelet, so put eggs or a carton of processed egg product on your list. Think of all the space you’d have in your fridge for Thanksgiving ingredients and cooling pies if you finally used up all those orphaned veggies in the crisper. That mushroom box is taking up refrigerator real estate you need for your stuffing, so chop the mushrooms and add them to your omelet. If you’re tired of hearing that lonely pepper rolling around in the drawer, slice it for your scramble and use the drawer for a Thanksgiving dish you need to chill. You’ll have more room for the leftovers you love if you clear the fridge of odds and ends that otherwise might go to waste.