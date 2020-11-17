No-Cook Cooking: A Don't Forget List may become a new Thanksgiving tradition

By now, you probably have a pretty good idea what you’ll serve — or order — for your Thanksgiving feast. If you’re cooking at home, you’re making that grocery list and checking it twice.
Now it’s time to start a new list — a list of all the things you tend to overlook or forget. This year’s going to be different, so there’s no reason we can’t think positively and make some happy changes in the midst of all the chaos. With a Don’t Forget List on your phone or in your planner, this can be the Thanksgiving without a face plant.
Thanks to the pandemic, guest lists are shorter for Thanksgiving 2020. Does that mean you will have fewer folks to shop and cook for? Or do you look forward to the no-brainer days of decadent Thanksgiving leftovers?
If you’ve decided to cook the same amount of food you usually do, make sure freezer bags and plastic storage containers are on your Don’t Forget List. If you find attractive bags and containers with holiday designs, it’ll make planning ahead to assemble surprise meals for lonely neighbors and friends easier and more cheerful. While you’re packing your own leftovers to enjoy later, prepare a meal or two for someone whose Thanksgiving may be a sad or painful one.
Think of someone who has made your life easier during these endless pandemic months, and bake some cookies or brownies for him or her. It’s a good way to remember that we’re never truly far away from the people we care about.
If you’re always in danger of grazing on holiday grub to the point where you actually diminish your appetite for dinner, remember to plan for a satisfying breakfast. Put oatmeal, raspberries, blueberries and dark chocolate chips on your Don’t Forget List. Overnight oatmeal won’t take up much room in the fridge, but it will take up some rumble room in your stomach when it counts the most. Serve it cold and creamy, or heat it up, stir in some chocolate chips and watch them melt. Add cinnamon if you want to keep that pumpkin-spice vibe.
Another breakfast option is an easy egg scramble or omelet, so put eggs or a carton of processed egg product on your list. Think of all the space you’d have in your fridge for Thanksgiving ingredients and cooling pies if you finally used up all those orphaned veggies in the crisper. That mushroom box is taking up refrigerator real estate you need for your stuffing, so chop the mushrooms and add them to your omelet. If you’re tired of hearing that lonely pepper rolling around in the drawer, slice it for your scramble and use the drawer for a Thanksgiving dish you need to chill. You’ll have more room for the leftovers you love if you clear the fridge of odds and ends that otherwise might go to waste.
If you’re always a little overwhelmed by the mountain of dirty dishes and utensils generated by your holiday feast, make sure dishwashing liquid or dishwasher pods are on your Don’t Forget List. That tip only sounds silly if you’ve never run out at the worst possible moment. And if you’ve ever wondered in years past how you could knock that mountain down to more of a speed-bump size, make a note to look for compostable plates or cups at the store.
The fewer dishes you have to wash, the more time you can spend watching football. If you’re serving Thanksgiving dinner on the family china you love, consider serving your dessert on compostable paper plates. Next summer’s garden will thank you.
Satisfy your cravings
